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Gachagua alleged that police failed to respond as gangs blocked roads and attacked motorists along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, leaving citizens to defend themselves and secure the area/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses police of ‘pretending to act’ after Southern Bypass chaos

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua has accused police of delayed response during Kikuyu chaos, claiming officers arrived after residents repelled suspected gangs.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised the National Police Service, accusing officers of arriving late and “pretending to act” after residents had already repelled suspected attackers and restored calm following early morning chaos in Kikuyu.

In a statement on Saturday, Gachagua alleged that police failed to respond as gangs blocked roads and attacked motorists along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, leaving citizens to defend themselves and secure the area.

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He claimed that criminal elements terrorised motorists for about two hours without police intervention.

“The police only came at 9.30am pretending to act after citizens drove the goons out and restored order and normalcy,” he said.

Traffic along the busy highway was temporarily paralysed after suspected gangs barricaded sections near Thogoto and Gitaru using rocks, bonfires, and debris, triggering panic among motorists and commuters.

Mugging and destruction

Witnesses reported incidents of mugging, destruction of property, and attacks on both pedestrians and motorists beginning as early as 6am, with several victims sharing images of damaged vehicles on social media.

“We don’t have a government here… from 6am there’s been no police response. This is organized crime,” one motorist said, describing the ordeal.

Another victim recounted a similar incident involving family members, while others reported tyre damage and forced detours as the road became impassable.

Gachagua linked the violence to what he described as a broader pattern of politically motivated “goonism,” accusing President William Ruto’s administration of enabling criminal gangs to suppress dissent.

“As well captured by the two leading dailies, goonism has become the operational module for Mr. William Ruto’s administration,” he said.

He further alleged collusion between elements within the police service and criminal groups, claiming that gangs were deployed to disrupt his planned political rally in Kikuyu constituency.

“Goons are now part of the National Police Service and work alongside the police in causing chaos and unleashing violence against innocent Kenyans,” he said, without providing evidence.

‘Haiti benchmarking’

The former Deputy President also referenced Kenya’s security mission to Haiti, controversially claiming it served as a “benchmarking expedition” for police to learn how to work with criminal gangs — an assertion not independently verified.

He directly appealed to Inspector General Douglas Kanja to ensure police neutrality and prevent interference with his rally.

“It is a shame that the police have abdicated their duties, forcing citizens to step in,” he added.

Police later moved in to disperse the suspected gangs and reopen the highway, restoring traffic flow after several hours of disruption.

Security agencies subsequently intensified patrols in Kikuyu and surrounding areas ahead of the planned political gathering.

Calm was later reported in Kikuyu town under heightened police presence.

The incident comes amid escalating political tensions between Gachagua and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah, who earlier dismissed claims of planned chaos as baseless and politically motivated.

Ichung’wah urged security agencies to remain vigilant and continue protecting residents and businesses, warning against attempts to incite unrest.

Earlier, Gachagua had written to police requesting enhanced security for his rally, alleging a plot to block roads and deploy individuals to trigger violence.

READ: Uhuru-backed team in showdown with police over Gachagua’s Kikuyu rally

By Saturday afternoon, residents and traders had resumed normal activities, though some continued to guard businesses amid fears of renewed unrest.

Police had not issued an official statement on the incident by the time of publication.

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