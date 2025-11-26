Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

AU, EU to Deliver Clean Electricity Access to 100 Million Africans by 2030 in New Green Energy Pact

The commitment was outlined in the Joint Declaration issued at the close of the 7th AU–EU Summit, held on 24–25 November in Luanda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 — The African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their strategic partnership in the energy sector, announcing an ambitious plan to provide at least 100 million Africans with access to clean electricity by 2030 through the Africa–EU Green Energy Initiative.

The commitment was outlined in the Joint Declaration issued at the close of the 7th AU–EU Summit, held on 24–25 November in Luanda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The summit was co-chaired by Angolan President and AU Chairperson João Lourenço and European Council President António Costa, alongside AU Commission Chair Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Marking 25 years of the AU–EU partnership, the leaders celebrated what they described as a steadily deepening relationship rooted in trade, investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people engagement.

In one of the summit’s most consequential commitments, the AU and EU pledged to expand access to renewable energy across Africa as part of a “fair, just, and sustainable” transition.

The declaration states that the two blocs “commit to continue our strategic cooperation in the energy sector through the Africa-EU Green Energy Initiative providing at least 100 million people in Africa with access to clean electricity by 2030.”

The initiative will be guided by Africa’s flagship power-sector frameworks, including the Africa Single Electricity Market (AfSEM), the Continental Power Systems Masterplan (CMP) and the African Energy Efficiency Strategy (AfEES).

The partnership will prioritize renewable energy development for rural electrification, sustainable industrialization, and clean cooking solutions.

The leaders also agreed to leverage the Global Energy Transition Forumto maintain high-level political momentum and mobilize public and private financing to accelerate universal access to “affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.”

Energy cooperation was part of a broader infrastructure pledge aligned with the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), the AU’s Agenda 2063, and the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

The declaration reaffirmed joint efforts to advance transport, digital and energy connectivity, including through major cross-border infrastructure such as the Lobito Corridor.

On digital transformation, both continents recognized the sector’s “immense potential” and committed to strengthening cooperation under the AU Digital Transformation Strategy and the EU’s International Digital Strategy.

“We further underline the importance of promoting digital literacy and ensuring online safety, in particular for women and children,” read the declaration.

“We resolve to strengthen efforts on the development of regional innovation ecosystems, including on human-centric and trustworthy artificial intelligence that respects intellectual property rights.”

The summit also highlighted commitments to expand climate-resilient transport systems, promote sustainable aviation fuels, and accelerate the full implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market.

On food security, the AU and EU endorsed the transformation of agriculture and food systems in line with the CAADP Kampala Declaration, acknowledging agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture as central to shared prosperity.

They further pledged cooperation on sustainable natural resource management, combating wildlife trafficking, addressing illegal fishing, and advancing global biodiversity goals.

Reflecting on 25 years since the first AU–EU Summit in Cairo in 2000, the joint declaration celebrated the partnership’s evolution and reaffirmed commitment to implementing the Joint Vision for 2030, first adopted in Brussels in 2022.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

COP30 Delivers Major Gains for Africa as Nations Declare Global Climate Transition ‘Irreversible’

United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said the world had reached an important turning point.

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Firestorm at COP30 as Fossil Fuel Demands Rip Through Climate Talks

Representatives and observers from inside a guarded negotiating room say the talks have become very difficult. One negotiator inside the room told the BBC...

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Time to deliver on Africa’s climate finance promises

The urgency is clear, climate finance must be availed, more easily, predictably, and equitably to frontline communities. This includes nature-rich regions like Africa that...

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Africa’s climate fix that almost everyone missed

African nations lead in global soil-carbon capture as new report flags major omissions elsewhere.

5 days ago

Sustainability Watch

How African reps held their ground at COP30

At the forum, African climate envoys rejected one-size-fits-all fixes that push the cost of climate adaptation to developing nations. Their insistence on fairness over...

5 days ago

EAC

EU ‘understands’ Museveni’s remarks on sea access, urges cooperation

Commenting on the debate debate triggered by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s recent remarks she said concerns of such states are valid but must not...

7 days ago

Africa

DRC, M23 Sign Doha framework marking breakthrough for Eastern DRC peace

The State of Qatar, which has acted as mediator and host of the peace process, announced the signing on Saturday, describing it as “a...

November 16, 2025

Africa

AU to mark post-conflict reconstruction awareness week from Monday

The African Union will commemorate the 5th AU Awareness Week on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, focusing on reparative justice, inclusive recovery, and peace-building across...

November 16, 2025