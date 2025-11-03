Connect with us

The government has announced a restructuring of the National Government Administration in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt creates 3 new subregions in Nairobi in major administrative shake-up

The government has restructured the National Government Administration in Nairobi, creating Nairobi North, East, and West subregions to enhance coordination and service delivery in Kenya’s capital.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — The government has announced a restructuring of the National Government Administration in Nairobi with the creation of three new subregions — Nairobi North, Nairobi East, and Nairobi West — in a move aimed at improving coordination and bringing services closer to residents.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the changes are part of ongoing efforts to decentralize administration and enhance efficiency in service delivery, following commitments made during the recently concluded Jukwaa La Usalama public forums.

“During the recently concluded Jukwaa La Usalama forums, we promised to restructure and reinvigorate the National Administration to better serve the people of Kenya,” Murkomen said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are committed to bringing services closer to wananchi through deliberate decentralisation and efficiency enhancement.”

Under the new structure, each subregion will be overseen by an officer of the rank of County Commissioner, who will report directly to the Regional Commissioner for Nairobi.

The newly appointed officers are Rose Wanjiru Chege for Nairobi West Subregion, Patrick Simiyu Werre for Nairobi East Subregion, and Simon Odhiambo Osumba for Nairobi North Subregion.

6 new county commissioners

The Interior Ministry said the creation of the new service delivery coordination units was necessitated by Nairobi’s rapidly growing population, now estimated at more than five million residents, and the increasing demand for efficient coordination of government services.

In addition to the Nairobi changes, several County Commissioners were promoted and posted across the country as part of a wider administrative reshuffle.

Those appointed include Joseph Mwangi Wamuti (Tana River), Linda Adhiambo Okola (Taita Taveta), David Ntawuasa Saruni (West Pokot), Michael Yator (Kajiado), Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru (Kericho), and Peter Mwangi Maina (Vihiga).

Murkomen said the changes, which take effect immediately, are designed to align the National Government Administration structure with emerging security, urban management, and service delivery needs.

“We have also transferred serving County Commissioners to various new stations, taking into consideration their strengths and experiences as we address the concerns raised by wananchi during the Jukwaa La Usalama forums,” he said.

The latest changes mark one of the most extensive administrative realignments in Nairobi in recent years, signaling a renewed government push to strengthen grassroots coordination and responsiveness in public service delivery.

