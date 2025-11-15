Connect with us

2025 WAD Half Marathon Registration Begins as Kenya Targets AIDS-Free Future

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The Ministry of Health has officially opened registration for the 2025 World AIDS Day (WAD) Half Marathon, a national event designed to rally public support for ending AIDS-related deaths and reducing new infections by 2030.

Launching the registration drive on Saturday, Principal Secretary for Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga emphasized the marathon’s importance in maintaining progress in Kenya’s HIV response.

The race is scheduled for November 30, 2025, in Nairobi just ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1.

Held under the theme “One Race; One Goal,” the marathon will shine a spotlight on persistent challenges in the fight against HIV.

These include rising infections among young people aged 15 to 24, low adherence to treatment among some groups, and the growing link between HIV vulnerability, teenage pregnancy, and gender-based violence.

“This event is momentous in the continued work to end AIDS-related deaths by 2030,” Dr. Oluga said.

“It provides an opportunity to remind the country of the need to reduce new infections, intensify adherence and viral suppression, and address social issues that put young people at risk.”

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to guaranteeing uninterrupted access to HIV care, including life-saving antiretroviral medicines.

“We assure communities of persons living positively of continued access to services and provision of medicines,” he added.

The Ministry is calling on Kenyans from all walks of life to sign up for the marathon to support HIV awareness and show solidarity with affected communities.

Registration is now open at wad.nsdcc.go.ke.

