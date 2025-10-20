Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru visits Raila’s gravesite a day after his burial

The visit was private, with no official entourage.

Published

BONDO, Kenya, Oct 20 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday made a quiet visit to the burial site of the late Raila Odinga, a day after the veteran opposition leader was laid to rest at his rural home in Kango Ka Jaramogi, Bondo.

Uhuru spent a few moments at the gravesite, paying his respects to a man he once called a close friend and political partner.

Following the visit, the former president held a private meeting with Oburu Oginga, Raila’s elder brother.

Details of their discussion were not made public.

Uhuru and Raila shared a long and complex political history, marked by rivalry and later cooperation.

Their 2018 handshake marked a turning point in Kenyan politics, signaling a commitment to national unity and reconciliation.

Raila Odinga passed away recently after a short illness.

His funeral was attended by thousands, including local and international dignitaries.

