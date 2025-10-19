Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto pledged to safeguard the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) — Odinga’s lifelong political vehicle — saying a strong and vibrant opposition was essential to Kenya’s democracy and economic stability/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto mourns Raila as a personal loss, promises a strong ODM in govt

President Ruto has described Raila Odinga’s death as a “big blow,” pledging to preserve his political legacy by keeping ODM strong, united, and central to Kenya’s democratic future.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — President William Ruto has described the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a profound personal loss, saying the late opposition leader was not only a towering figure in Kenya’s political history but also a man with whom he had forged a close bond in recent months.

Speaking at Odinga’s burial ceremony at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo, Siaya County, President Ruto acknowledged widespread speculation about the political implications of Odinga’s passing but said the loss had affected him far beyond politics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Many commentators in newspapers and the media say this is a big blow for me. Yes, it is. It is a very big blow,” the President said in a somber address.

His remarks underscored the remarkable transformation of a once-bitter rivalry into a partnership that had reshaped Kenya’s political landscape, emphasizing Odinga’s enduring influence on national unity, governance, and reform.

Ruto pledged to safeguard the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) — Odinga’s lifelong political vehicle — saying a strong and vibrant opposition was essential to Kenya’s democracy and economic stability.

“I want to assure ODM members that, according to Baba’s wishes, we will respect and support ODM,” Ruto affirmed.

“ODM must remain strong as we go into 2027, because that is how we will have a strong government. Political parties are the foundation of any meaningful democracy.”

The President said strong and accountable institutions, including robust political parties, foster investor confidence and governance stability — key ingredients for Kenya’s economic growth.

His remarks come at a time of transition within ODM, which faces internal divisions and leadership debates following Odinga’s death.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reveals Raila’s final weeks of illness and the decision to evacuate him

President Ruto has disclosed intimate details of Raila Odinga’s final weeks, revealing efforts by his family and the government to secure international medical treatment...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies for stronger ODM but not outside government

President William Ruto has promised to safeguard the ODM party from internal sabotage, pledging to honor Raila Odinga’s legacy by preserving the party’s unity...

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We will respect and support ODM according to Raila’s wishes: President Ruto

President Ruto said his administration would respect and support ODM as part of Raila’s legacy and vision for a united, multiparty nation.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wandayi vows loyalty to Ruto, says Raila had a raw deal in previous pacts

Wandayi contrasted Ruto’s partnership with Odinga’s previous alliances — with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta — saying the ODM leader often emerged...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Musyoka vows to complete Raila Odinga’s journey to ‘Canaan’ in 2027

Kalonzo vowed to deliver Kenyans to the long-promised “Canaan” on behalf of the fallen opposition icon.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Millie Odhiambo vows never to forget those who ‘buried him before his time’

The vocal lawmaker promised never to forget those who peddled the rumours.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will gather all these political orphans and be their chairman: Junet while eulogising Raila

Junet said many Kenyans, not just members of had been politically orphaned.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila instructed ODM to Support Broad-Based Govt: Wanga

Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagements, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in...

3 hours ago