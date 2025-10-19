Ruto mourns Raila as a personal loss, promises a strong ODM in govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — President William Ruto has described the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a profound personal loss, saying the late opposition leader was not only a towering figure in Kenya’s political history but also a man with whom he had forged a close bond in recent months.

Speaking at Odinga’s burial ceremony at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo, Siaya County, President Ruto acknowledged widespread speculation about the political implications of Odinga’s passing but said the loss had affected him far beyond politics.

“Many commentators in newspapers and the media say this is a big blow for me. Yes, it is. It is a very big blow,” the President said in a somber address.

His remarks underscored the remarkable transformation of a once-bitter rivalry into a partnership that had reshaped Kenya’s political landscape, emphasizing Odinga’s enduring influence on national unity, governance, and reform.

Ruto pledged to safeguard the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) — Odinga’s lifelong political vehicle — saying a strong and vibrant opposition was essential to Kenya’s democracy and economic stability.

“I want to assure ODM members that, according to Baba’s wishes, we will respect and support ODM,” Ruto affirmed.

“ODM must remain strong as we go into 2027, because that is how we will have a strong government. Political parties are the foundation of any meaningful democracy.”

The President said strong and accountable institutions, including robust political parties, foster investor confidence and governance stability — key ingredients for Kenya’s economic growth.

His remarks come at a time of transition within ODM, which faces internal divisions and leadership debates following Odinga’s death.