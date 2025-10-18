Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The time allocated for the public to view the body of the late Raila Odinga, currently lying at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Stadium in Kisumu, might be extended past the planned 3pm deadline due to the overwhelming number of mourners turning up to pay their last respects.

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

He acknowledged the immense turnout and said that the government is considering allowing more time for viewing to ensure no one is unfairly cut off.

“So far, things are going as planned,” Dr. Omollo said. “The security team is doing a commendable job in managing the crowds and ensuring order as we enter the final stretch of preparations before the body is taken home to Bondo.”

Dr. Omollo added that comprehensive security measures have been put in place ahead of tomorrow’s burial, promising a dignified and peaceful farewell for the former Prime Minister.

“We have adequate security arrangements for tomorrow to ensure Raila Odinga receives a befitting burial. The government remains committed to supporting the family and the nation during this time of mourning,” he said.

The body will be transported to Bondo later today, where it will lie overnight before the official burial ceremony takes place tomorrow.

Thousands are expected to attend the burial, including dignitaries, politicians, and citizens from across the country.