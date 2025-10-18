Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The time allocated for the public to view the body of the late Raila Odinga, currently lying at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Stadium in Kisumu, might be extended past the planned 3pm deadline due to the overwhelming number of mourners turning up to pay their last respects.

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He acknowledged the immense turnout and said that the government is considering allowing more time for viewing to ensure no one is unfairly cut off.

“So far, things are going as planned,” Dr. Omollo said. “The security team is doing a commendable job in managing the crowds and ensuring order as we enter the final stretch of preparations before the body is taken home to Bondo.”

Dr. Omollo added that comprehensive security measures have been put in place ahead of tomorrow’s burial, promising a dignified and peaceful farewell for the former Prime Minister.

“We have adequate security arrangements for tomorrow to ensure Raila Odinga receives a befitting burial. The government remains committed to supporting the family and the nation during this time of mourning,” he said.

The body will be transported to Bondo later today, where it will lie overnight before the official burial ceremony takes place tomorrow.

Thousands are expected to attend the burial, including dignitaries, politicians, and citizens from across the country.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vision 2030 DG Mwige mourns Raila as a transformational leader

Mwige said Odinga’s contribution to Kenya transcended politics, shaping the nation’s history, governance, and long-term development blueprint.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

A tearful Kisumu stood still as Raila Odinga’s body arrived for final viewing, with thousands lining the streets to honour the late opposition icon...

5 hours ago

Africa

Obama mourns Raila as true champion of democracy

Ex-US President Barack Obama has eulogised Raila Odinga as a true champion of democracy and freedom, praising his selfless service to Kenya.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body departs Nyayo for overnight stay at Lee ahead of Kisumu flight

Thousands of mourners filled Nyayo Stadium throughout the day for the emotional service and public viewing, which was extended to 5pm to accommodate the...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

A Cabinet Secretary adrift: Murkomen’s moment of national embarrassment

Footage widely circulated online showed CS Murkomen appearing helpless — desperately pleading with armed police officers to stop firing tear gas and live rounds...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Body of Raila to remain at Lee funeral home overnight

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a change in the funeral program for the late former Prime Minister...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, mourners honour Raila with emotional rendition of ‘Jamaica Farewell’

As the soft, nostalgic melody filled the air, the crowd — including foreign dignitaries, regional leaders, and citizens from across the country — joined...

22 hours ago