President Ruto dedicates Mashujaa Day celebrations to Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President Willian Ruto has dedicated the 2025 Mashujaa Day celebrations to former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga honouring his legacy as a monumental statesman.

Speaking during the comemoration of the day at the Ithooke Stadium in Kitui, the head of state recalled Odinga’s desire for a united nation.

While leadng the nation in observing a moment of silence in his memory, President Ruto observed that the former Prime Minister understood the need for a stable nation.

“To Raila, there was no place on earth deserving more devtion,” President Ruto indicated.

“As the nation continues to observe the 7 days of mourning the passing of our former Prime Minister, it is fitting and worthy to anchor this year’s Mashujaa celebrations in our departed legend Raila Odinga.”

Visiting Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye also praised Kenya’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, describing them as a meaningful way to honour heroes and heroines who fought for independence and contributed to the nation’s growth.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at this year’s celebrations, President Faye said such events serve as vital educational tools for future generations, inspiring patriotism and national pride.

“I’m here for the duty of remembrance because our heroes deserve respect, honor and admiration. Colonial history is not all about enslavement but also struggle, dignity and justice long delayed. The sons are daughters of Africa must be celebrated because it is an educational tool for transmission of our values,” he stated.

He also paid tribute to Odinga, acknowledging his immense contribution to Kenya’s democracy and development.

Visiting Mozambique Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levy urged Kenyans to use Mashujaa Day as a moment of self-reflection on the nation’s journey and values, as she joined in mourning Odinga, describing him as a true African icon.