The pistol was found in Kisumu’s Mbere area following an intelligence-led operation/Police

NATIONAL NEWS

Pistol seized from GSU officer assigned to Governor Barasa recovered in Kisumu, 4 suspected arrested

Police have recovered a pistol stolen from a GSU officer attached to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during Raila Odinga’s funeral in Siaya. The firearm was found in Kisumu’s Mbere area following an intelligence-led DCI operation that led to four arrests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — Police have recovered a firearm stolen from a General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during the funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Siaya County.

The pistol, which went missing on Sunday afternoon at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds, was found in Kisumu’s Mbere area following an intelligence-led operation.

Four suspects have since been arrested in connection with the theft and are being held for interrogation.

According to the initial police report filed at Bondo Police Station, Constable Benson Kodia Olayo, attached to the VIP Protection Unit, lost his firearm—loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition—at around 4.30pm while escorting Governor Barasa from the funeral venue.

Olayo reported that a group of rowdy youth swarmed the Governor’s convoy at the main gate, during which one individual allegedly snatched his service pistol and disappeared into the crowd.

The densely packed gathering made it difficult for officers to immediately pursue or identify the suspect.

Following the incident, the DCI in Bondo launched investigations and intensified search operations across Siaya and neighbouring counties.

The suspects are expected to face charges related to robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

The incident sparked renewed scrutiny of VIP protection procedures during major public events, especially those drawing large crowds and heightened political activity.

