Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA/FILE

Multi-agency team conducts 24-hour surveillance on social media platforms to curb fake exam leaks and digital fraud

Speaking after opening an examination container at the Starehe Deputy County Commissioner’s office, Omollo said the administration and security of the exams — including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) — have proceeded smoothly since Monday.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – National exams have entered their third day with no major incidents reported countrywide, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said.

He noted that rains had affected road access in some areas but assured that support teams were in place to deliver exam materials on time.

He noted that rains had affected road access in some areas but assured that support teams were in place to deliver exam materials on time.

“We had a case in Tana River yesterday which again was resolved. The short rains have just begun. We expect that we would still be able to ensure that the exams get to the schools in good time.”

“This is because we have also back-up arrangements in terms of where we will be forced to do the airlifting of the examinations. We’ll be able to do so but it’s not something serious to warrant or to compromise the integrity of the assessment,” he explained.

Omollo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting exam integrity through joint security and administrative efforts nationwide.

“We have not had any major incidents worth worrying about. This is because of the good coordination and collaboration that has happened.”

“As a Ministry, we are supporting the Ministry of Education in the coordination and ensuring that we have adequate security arrangements across port. So we have over 600 containers spread across uh at the sub counties,” the PS said.

