DCI Probes Murder of Grade 9 Girl sitting for KJSEA exams in Narok

NAROK, Kenya, Oct 29 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Narok have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of a female Grade 9 girl who was sitting for her Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA).

The student was a candidate at Engoiperien School in Angata Barikoi Ward, Narok County.

According to local authorities, she was ambushed early Wednesday morning as she made her way to school for her national exams.

Her body was later discovered dumped in a sugarcane plantation, bearing multiple injuries, including a slit throat.

Oldonyo Orok Location Assistant Chief Robert Kirui reported that teachers and examination officials became alarmed when she failed to appear for the assessment.

“Teachers and exam officials got concerned when she failed to report to school and they commenced a search, including calling her parents,” said Kirui.

The girl’s body was moved to Lolgorian Hospital Morgue pending a post-mortem examination.

DCI officers have since visited and processed the scene, with investigations ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the heinous act.