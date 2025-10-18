Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

46 injuries recorded at Mamboleo viewing of Raila’s body

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – Emergency response teams led by Hazron Omollo managed a large-scale medical operation following the public viewing of the body of Raila Odinga that left at least 46 people in need of medical attention, including victims of stab wounds and dehydration.

Speaking to the press at the close of viewing in Kisumu on Saturday, Omollo, who coordinated the emergency services, confirmed that 43 ambulances were deployed at the event to support the crowd and manage any medical emergencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We had a good team that came together. In total, we attended around 46 casualties,” said Dr. Omollo.

“Four of these were victims of stab wounds and have since been referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital. We also had one case of blunt injury related to the stabbing incidents, though not in a critical condition.”

With no access to water at the venue, the team anticipated cases of dehydration and fainting due to the heat and high crowd density.

“We preempted this and came prepared. We had enough IV fluids on-site and stocked water in our trucks, which helped meet the needs as they arose,” he explained.

Despite the high turnout and occasional chaos, Dr. Omollo commended the efforts of the security teams and the general cooperation among the responders.

“There were a few injuries resulting from pushing and shoving in the crowd, but considering the size of the gathering, things went relatively smoothly,” he said.

As the situation stabilized, teams began mobilizing for further operations in Bondo on Sunday.

The emergency crew is now working in collaboration with Siaya County officials, including County Executive Committee Member Dr. Martin Kodiango for quick response to emerging issues in Bondo.

“Our teams are being received in Akala, Ndori, and Gobei as we proceed. The Red Cross has joined us with 15 ambulances and 5 support cruisers,” said Dr. Omollo.

“We hope the roads remain clear and that incidents are minimal, but we are fully prepared in case anything arises. It’s always better to over-prepare than to under-prepare.The body of Raila was loaded over to the military chopper at 3.40 pm, with mourners still left at the stadium waving goodbye to “Baba”, a man they have walked with during their lifetime.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body arrives at his Opodo farm ahead of tomorrow’s burial

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived at his Opoda farm in Bondo for an overnight...

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vision 2030 DG Mwige mourns Raila as a transformational leader

Mwige said Odinga’s contribution to Kenya transcended politics, shaping the nation’s history, governance, and long-term development blueprint.

8 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

A tearful Kisumu stood still as Raila Odinga’s body arrived for final viewing, with thousands lining the streets to honour the late opposition icon...

9 hours ago

Africa

Obama mourns Raila as true champion of democracy

Ex-US President Barack Obama has eulogised Raila Odinga as a true champion of democracy and freedom, praising his selfless service to Kenya.

9 hours ago

Kenya

Body of Raila to remain at Lee funeral home overnight

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a change in the funeral program for the late former Prime Minister...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers warned against humiliating learners who lack basic necessities

David Mulei noted that there were incidents where children from underprivileged backgrounds were being humiliated in classrooms, school parades and staff rooms.

1 day ago