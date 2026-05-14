NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Detectives have arrested three suspects linked to a sophisticated fraud syndicate that siphoned Sh5,226,735 from the Public Trustee Administration Estates Account under the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

The suspects are accused of diverting the funds through fraudulent transactions involving Sh2,413,896 and Sh2,813,989, which were allegedly wired into personal bank accounts using forged documents and manipulated account details.

Investigators say the scam involved a well-organized network that used falsified records to gain unauthorized access to public funds meant for estate administration.

Police reports indicate that detectives identified seven individuals connected to the scheme after tracing the movement of funds and analyzing transaction records.

Following completion of investigations, the case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against all seven suspects.

The accused face multiple charges including conspiracy to defraud, stealing, forgery, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The three suspects arrested on May 13, 2026, are Geoffrey Kipkemoi Langat, Patrick Ngandu Nderitu, and Timothy Kipchumba Cheboi.

They are currently being processed ahead of their expected arraignment in court, while detectives continue tracking four other suspects who remain at large.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to dismantle the wider network behind the fraud and recover the stolen funds.

The case adds to growing concerns over cyber-enabled financial fraud targeting government accounts and public institutions.