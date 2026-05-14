Dr. Gikonyo Defends Medical Records in Court Amid Scrutiny Over Gachagua Documentation

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Kibuka Gikonyo has defended the integrity of his medical records presented in court, telling the judge that the discrepancies raised by lawyers do not amount to inconsistencies but instead reflect separate treatment timelines.

Dr. Gikonyo said he had already addressed the concerns during his testimony, insisting that the court should interpret the records within the broader clinical context under which they were prepared.

The doctor was testifying in a matter involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, where his medical documentation has come under close scrutiny during cross-examination.

During proceedings, lawyers questioned variations in the medical records and affidavit, arguing that some explanations provided by the cardiologist were not clearly captured in the written affidavit.

The legal team further argued that the differences raised doubts about the accuracy and consistency of the medical documentation submitted as evidence.

In response, Dr. Gikonyo maintained that each record referred to distinct medical events and timelines and should not be interpreted as conflicting accounts.

A key issue raised in court centered on the identification of the patient in the medical documents.

Lawyers pointed out that the records did not contain the full name of the patient and instead used the initials “R.G” alongside a passport number.

They argued that the use of initials alone was insufficient to conclusively identify the individual, noting that such references could potentially apply to more than one person.

Dr. Gikonyo acknowledged that the initials “R.G” could theoretically refer to another individual, but explained that the omission of the full name was deliberate and intended to preserve patient confidentiality.

He, however, clarified to the court that in this specific case, the initials “R.G” referred to Rigathi Gachagua.

The matter is ongoing, with the court expected to evaluate the credibility and weight of the medical evidence as proceedings continue.