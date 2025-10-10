Connect with us

10-year Mau Forest Complex Conservation plan on course: PS Ng’eno

PS Ng’eno said the restoration project in all the 22 block of the forest would cost Sh21.5 Billion.

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 3 – The official launch of the ambition 10-year Mau Forest Complex Conservation plan is on course with the lined up pre-event activities taking place as per the set out schedule.

Among the activities lined up ahead of the official launch of Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme (MCF-ICLIP) is the launch is a marathon which has two categories, 10 kilometres and 21 kilometres.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary in charge of the State Department for Environment and Climate Change, Festus Ng’eno said the restoration project in all the 22 block of the forest would cost Sh21.5 Billion.

The launch was graced by Nakuru Governor, Susan Kihika and attended by several MPs among them Njoro legislator, Charity Kathambi, Nakuru Woman Representative Lisa Chelule and

He described MCF-ICLIP project as a transformative and novel initiative to forest restoration by integrating livelihood improvement.

“It is a Program for everyone, it is seeking to unite communities, the private sector, development partners, NGOs, conservationists, county governments, schools and stakeholders, under the rallying call “Linda Mau, Boresha Maisha,” he said.

He said the project organisers had rolled out weekly tree planting and growing activities over the past seven weeks through which more than 150,000 tree seedlings in Eastern Mau alone.

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment as we gear up for the official launch of the Programme on October 24 in Baringo.” he said.

The 403,000 hectare Mau Forest Complex is the largest forest in East Africa and the most important water tower in Kenya.

Its boundaries extend to six counties namely Baringo, Bomet, Kericho, Nakuru,Narok and Uasin Gishu.

Ng’eno said the launch of the inaugural annual Mau Conservation Marathon is another bold step in taking conservation beyond boardrooms and into the hearts and lives of our people.

He said the marathon was aimed at Raising awareness of the Mau’s vital role in water, energy, food and climate security. Mobilising resources for community-led restoration and nurturing talent.

He added that the race was would also be used to inpire young people to embrace conservation and earn a livelihood.

Governor Kihika said Mau Forest Complex was not just a forest but a lifeline and ecological powerhouse that nurtured biodiversity, regulated climate and provided vital ecosystem services including clean water, frash air and fertile soils.

“Despite the immense value of this natural resource, it still faces unprecedented threats through deforestation, illegal logging, encroachment and unsustainable land use,” she said.

Kihika said her administration in partnership with the local communities was committed to restoring 60,000 hectares of degraded forest land by 2030.

She added that the county government would engage locals in eco-toursim, agro-forestry and other sustainable enterprises in a bid to reduce dependency of harmful practices such as charcoal burning and illegal logging.

“Conservation has to go hand in hand with economic empowerment thus enhancing incomes and building resilience,” she said.

Kihika said her administration was working to ensure that communities at the grassroots were were fully involved in conservation decisions.

