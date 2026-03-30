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Family Drops Court Case against State after Missing Eastleigh Businessman Is Found Alive

The family of Abdi Aidid Ali moved to court to discontinue the matter, confirming that he had been found and was no longer missing.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – A court case filed over the disappearance of an Eastleigh-based businessman has been officially withdrawn after the man was located safe.

The family of Abdi Aidid Ali moved to court to discontinue the matter, confirming that he had been found and was no longer missing.

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Their lawyer, Mwaura Wakabata, communicated the development before the court, which subsequently approved the request to terminate the proceedings.

The petition had initially been lodged following claims that the businessman was forcibly taken by unidentified masked individuals along Mohammed Yusuf Haji Avenue in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area. The alleged incident had sparked concern and drawn attention to claims of abductions in the city.

With his safe return now confirmed, the family opted not to pursue further legal action, effectively bringing the case to an end.

No additional details have been provided regarding the circumstances of his disappearance or recovery.

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