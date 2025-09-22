Connect with us

The King met Ethel Caterham: the world's oldest living person. Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty: an honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter.

World’s oldest person, 116, meets King Charles

King Charles III has made a special visit to the world’s oldest person, who told him she remembered “all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you”.

Ethel Caterham, 116, lives in a care home in Lightwater, Surrey, and is the last surviving subject of Edward VII.

Mrs Caterham became the oldest living person in April following the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas at the age of 116.

After previously revealing she would have swapped her quiet birthday celebration to meet the King, the monarch duly obliged a few weeks later.

Born on 21 August 1909, three years before the Titanic disaster, Mrs Caterham has lived through the Russian Revolution, the Great Depression, two world wars and the Covid-19 pandemic.

On her 115th birthday she received a letter from King Charles congratulating her on a “truly remarkable milestone”.

She told the monarch on Thursday: “I remember when your mother crowned you in Caernarfon Castle.”

The King expressed delight at her recollection of his 1969 investiture as the Prince of Wales when he was 21, laughing at Mrs Caterham’s comment about being the subject of many girls’ affection.

