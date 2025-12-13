Connect with us

King Charles III,

Capital Health

King says he can ‘share the good news’ his cancer treatment will be reduced

This news that he is responding well to treatment is the biggest update on the King’s health since he revealed his diagnosis in February 2024.

Published

LONDON, Dec 13 – King Charles has shared “good news” about his cancer, saying in a personal message that early diagnosis and “effective intervention” means his treatment can be reduced in the new year.

In a recorded video message broadcast on Channel 4 for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, the King said: “This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care.”

The type of cancer has not been identified and treatment and monitoring will continue, but he said: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”

According to Buckingham Palace, the King’s recovery has reached a very positive stage and he has “responded exceptionally well to treatment”, so much so that doctors will now move his treatment “into a precautionary phase”.

The regularity of treatment is going to be significantly reduced – but the King, 77, is not described as being in remission or “cured”.

“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” the King said in his speech.

The video message, recorded in Clarence House two weeks ago, was played in the Stand Up To Cancer show on Channel 4 on Friday evening, in a fundraising project run with Cancer Research UK.

The campaign encourages more people to get tested for cancer and to take advantage of national screening schemes – and the King’s message emphasised the importance of checks to catch cancer at an early stage.

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams,” said the King.

Early detection could be a lifesaver, he said: “Your life, or the life of someone you love, may depend upon it.”

Until now the King has said little publicly about his illness.

He didn’t seem to want to be defined by the disease and his approach has been to keep working, with a busy schedule including overseas trips and hosting state visits, including last week’s by the German president.

A couple of days ago he was sending a message of optimism and seasonal “hope”, when he attended an atmospheric, candle-lit Advent service at Westminster Abbey.

The Stand Up To Cancer show, presented by celebrities including Davina McCall, Adam Hills and Clare Balding, has urged people not to be frightened of getting cancer checks.

In particular, the show has appealed to the estimated nine million people in the UK who Cancer Research UK says are not up to date with NHS screening schemes, offering an online checker to let people see if they are eligible for tests for breast, bowel and cervical cancer.

