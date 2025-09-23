US pledges support for Haiti MSS mission after President Ruto plea

NEW YORK, Kenya, Sep 23 – The United States has pledged to rally support for the transition of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti following an impassioned plea by President William Ruto.

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the US and Panama had worked with Haiti to introduce a UN Security Council resolution to establish a larger gang-suppression force with a broader mandate and a UN support office for Haiti.

Landau called on all US partners to join them in pressing for this critical resolution before the MSS mission mandate expires on 2 October, 2025.

“This effort responds to the call from our partners in Kenya and has the full endorsement of Haiti,” he said.

The US official went on: “All 32 members of the Organisation of American States have also signed onto a joint statement calling for the urgent passing of this resolution.”

He was speaking during a high-level meeting on Haiti hosted by Kenya and the US at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Haiti Transitional Presidential Council President Laurent Saint-Cyr and President Nataša Pirc Musar of Slovenia were among those present.

Mr Landau said the new force would consist of 5,500 personnel, more than five times the size of the current MSS.

He echoed President Ruto’s sentiments that the Kenyan-led mission lacked the mandate and resources necessary to address the challenge in Haiti.

At the meeting, President Ruto asked the international community to step up its efforts to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

The President also called on the international community to support the transition of the Multinational Security Support mission, whose mandate expires in 11 days.

Without a clear transition, the President said, all the gains made so far would be reversed.

“I want to persuade members of the international community to take the matters of Haiti as seriously as it deserves and hopefully provide a transition that is going to ensure we don’t let the people of Haiti down,” he said.

For the successor mission to succeed, President Ruto urged the international community to address the gaps that slowed the progress of the Kenyan-led mission.

He said the MSS has made tremendous progress even while operating at only 40 per cent of its intended strength, due to unfulfilled commitments and limited support in resources and logistics.

The successor mission, he said, must have a clear mandate, a predictable financial package, and the full logistical support necessary to deliver results.

“It cannot be what Kenya has gone through, a game of guesswork depending on people’s goodwill. It must be predictable if we are serious about solving the matter in Haiti. I don’t understand why we cannot be serious,” he said.

Saying the people of Haiti deserve better, President Ruto called for decisive action and lasting solutions.

“What is going on in Haiti is unacceptable and indefensible; it is simply wrong,” he said.

He said the MSS mission in Haiti had made significant progress in restoring normalcy. President Ruto noted that when the MSS first arrived, gangs controlled the airport and many people considered it unsafe to land.

“Today, the airport is operational, with passenger and cargo flights flying from and landing at the same airport,” he said.

He added that the MSS had secured the presidential palace, reclaimed police headquarters and training academy from gangs, and reopened schools and hospitals.

They also cleared blocked routes into most townships where gangs had been charging for access.

“The port had also been captured. Today, the port is operational, with cargo moving in and out, and we have our security personnel stationed there,” he said.

The President also honoured the courage and sacrifice of Kenya Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, standing for peace and stability in Haiti.

“We particularly honour three Kenyan officers – Samuel Tomoi Kaetuai, Benedict Kabiru, and Kennedy Nzuve – who lost their lives in the line of duty. May their precious souls rest in eternal peace,” he said.