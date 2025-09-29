Six lions in Maasai Mara treated for suspected poisoning

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Six lions in the Oleisukut Conservancy within the Maasai Mara ecosystem have been treated for suspected poisoning, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed.

According to KWS, the lions were found exhibiting symptoms consistent with poisoning.

A veterinary team was immediately dispatched to the scene, where emergency treatment was administered to stabilize the pride before relocating them to a safe location.

All six lions survived the incident.

Four have already made a full recovery, while two remain under close monitoring by wildlife doctors.

KWS said investigations are underway to establish the source of the poisoning, even as rangers continue to closely track the affected pride.

“Kenya Wildlife Service remains steadfast in its mandate to conserve and protect Kenya’s iconic species. Investigations into the source of the poisoning are ongoing, with continuous monitoring of the pride in place,” the agency said in a statement.

The Maasai Mara is home to one of the largest lion populations in Africa, making the incident a cause for concern among conservationists.

Poisoning of predators, often linked to human-wildlife conflict, remains a recurring threat to Kenya’s big cats.