Sitati Olando appointed Acting Head of Govt Delivery Unit

“The appointment was formally communicated through a letter signed by the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Executive Office of the President, Arthur Osiya, on behalf of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei,” read a statement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – Sitati Olando has been appointed as the Acting Head of the Government Delivery Unit (GDU), effective immediately.

In his new role, Sitati will report to the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency at the Executive Office of the President, Eliud Owalo.

Prior to this appointment, Sitati served as Director of Delivery in the GDU.

He holds a PhD in Project Management from the University of Nairobi.

The acting tenure of Lee Kyonze in the same position has been revoked with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the process of recruiting a substantive Head of the Government Delivery Unit has been initiated in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

