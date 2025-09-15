Connect with us

President William Ruto

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto Urges Kenyans to Reject Negativity and believe in National Transformation

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject pessimism and believe in themselves and Kenya’s transformation agenda.

The President said the country has made tremendous progress over the past three years, citing the stabilisation of the economy, increased agricultural productivity, implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme, and universal health coverage.

He dismissed claims that Kenya is a failed State, saying he is confident that the country can and will transform within our lifetime.

“We must believe in this country; we must believe in ourselves; we must stop the negativity, and stop the naysayers and those who speak negatively about our country,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during the funeral service of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah’s father, Mzee Isaac Ichung’wah Ngugi, in Gikambura, Kikuyu Constituency of Kiambu County.

The President reminded Kenyans of their duty and responsibility to contribute towards the nation’s transformation.

He also urged leaders to use their positions of authority to make meaningful contributions to this transformation.

“I am very confident that, working together and bringing all Kenyans together, we will be able to see a better future than we have today,” he said.

The President said the government is rolling out universal healthcare to ensure every citizen has access to quality and affordable healthcare.

He explained that this was provided for in the Constitution, which dictates that health is a right of every citizen and not a privilege for a few.

Working with counties, the President said the National Government has hired community health promoters, universal healthcare employees, and is implementing the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“We are doing this so that we can have a nation that cares for all Kenyans,” he said.

He called on Kenyans to support the initiative to ensure no one is left behind.

The President said the government has transformed agriculture, citing efforts to subsidise production to boost food security and raise farmers’ earnings.

“This year, by God’s grace, we will harvest close to 75 million bags of maize, the highest in the history of Kenya,” he said.

