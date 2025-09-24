ODM eyes by-election wins as dress rehearsal for 2027 battle

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is sharpening its campaign machinery for upcoming by-elections as part of a broader strategy to position itself strongly ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

ODM National Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said the party, now marking two decades of political resilience, is committed to translating its organizational strength into victories at the ballot.

“We are actively planning and mobilizing as a party. For the upcoming by-elections, we will campaign vigorously to secure all the seats where we have fielded candidates,” Wanga said on Tuesday during the disbursement of Sh26.4 million in NG-CDF bursaries to college and university students in Kisumu West Constituency.

She added that the contests would serve as a testing ground for ODM’s 2027 roadmap.

“Our goal, like any political party, is to capture power. ODM is preparing to do so, either as a standalone party or within a coalition,” Wanga said.

The governor further affirmed that the party is strengthening its grassroots structures and refining its messaging to remain relevant and appealing to Kenyans.

At the same time, ODM leader Raila Odinga, speaking during the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations a day earlier, urged restraint in speculating about ODM’s 2027 game plan.

While hinting at the possibility of fielding a presidential candidate, Odinga cautioned members to await an official position.

“The decision on our 2027 candidate will be made at the right time through the proper party structures,” he said.