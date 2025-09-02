Nakuru County Govt urges offtakers to buy wheat, maize from farmers

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Nakuru County Government has urged offtakers to be ready to buy produce from wheat and maize farmers as the harvesting season approached.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Leonard Bor said quick and timely national collection of produce by the offtakers who include the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) would save millions of shillings and enhance food security,

Speaking at Rift Valley National Polytechnic (RVNP) when he launched the institution’s 16th Annual Agri-Business Expo, he observed that farmers lose produce worth millions of shillings through post-harvest losses.

Bor said approximately 30 per cent to 40 per cent of produce is damaged through post-harvest loss because most farmers do not have proper storage knowledge or space.

He said Nakuru County Government had deployed extension officers and agri-preneur to every ward to create awareness on proper handling of produce after harvest.

“Produce, espeically grains and cereals require proper drying to ensure that they do not rot or get aflatoxin infestation due to moisture,” he said.

He aded that extension services were key in ensuring that agriculture was done well and for smooth introduction climate smart agricultural techniques.

Bor said the agri-business expo which was organised by RVNP in collaboration with Nakuru County Government was meant to educate farmers in the region and beyond.

“There are tens of farmers from all the 11 sub-counties and beyond who are eager to learn new agriculture technologies and interact with experts during the two day expo,” he said.

The CECM said the farmers who are mostly small holders with and average of between quarter of an acre to 5-acre pieces of land were also being educated on ways to commercialise agriculture.

“The farmers are being taught how to manage their small pieces of land and implement diversification since arable land has become smaller due to increased population, subdivision and expansion of real estates,” he said.

He added that the attendants, some of had come from the neighbouring counties learnt about mechanisation as a way of easing labour on their farms .

“The farmers have to embrace new agriculture technologies in the advent of climate change and there were sufficient innovations on display for them to take-up,” he said

He noted that Nakuru was a food basket and underscored the need for cooperation between stakeholders to improve production while at the same time empowering farmers.

“To ensure farmer empowerment, the County Government of Nakkuru has prioritised he prioritised pyrethrum sector revitalisation as it would earn quick money for growers.” he said.

Bor said the county was also investing in avocado farming since the improved varieties, namely were maturing fast and good for export.

RVNP Registrar, Paul Cheptum said said the agr-business expo which included a pedigree cation auction was a the institution’s way of giving back to the society.

“RVNP is largely and agricultural institution, most of the courses offered here are on farming and livestock and the best way to do CSR is to offer free training to the farmers,” he said.

Cheptum said the institution also has a demo farm where farmers learn how to tend to their plant, different seeds and the specific climate.