Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his path in New York

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 — French President Emmanuel Macron humorously phoned his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday after he was momentarily stranded in New York at a blocked street.

Macron was taking a walk to the French Embassy when he came across a street sealed off for President Trump’s motorcade.

“I am going to the French Embassy,” he is heard telling a law enforcement official before ringing Trump.

“How are you? Guess what: I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you,” he quipped.

The law enforcement official sought to explain the situation to Macron.

“I am sorry Mr President, It is just that everything is frozen right now; there’s a motorcade on the way I am sorry,” the officer said to which Macron responded: “If you don’t see it, let me cross.”

The playful moment captured the lighter side of UN General Assembly week, where the chaos of Manhattan traffic increasingly force some delegations to occasional take walks to catch up with planned engagements.

President William Ruto has developed a tradition of taking walks during the General Assembly week and is often seen flanked by the US Secret Service flanked by his security detail.