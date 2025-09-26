Connect with us



Africa

KDF troops in Somalia join aviation training to boost mission readiness

The training, which began on September 23, has also drawn participants from the Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit (AUSSOM–SLFPU) and AUSSOM’s civilian component.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are taking part in a six-day Air Liaison Officer Training Course at Sector II Headquarters in Kismayo.

The course was officially opened by AUSSOM Sector II Deputy Commander Colonel Samson Kenga, who urged participants to actively engage with facilitators and share their expertise to strengthen collective aviation capacity.

“We have come together to enhance knowledge on aviation operations through training that supports peace, security, and humanitarian efforts across Somalia. This directly contributes to fulfilling our shared mission mandate,” said Col Kenga.

The program features intensive, interactive modules on operational safety, aviation and airport security, airport management, flight planning, emergency response, and medical evacuations.

Practical sessions include helicopter landing site selection, night operations, communication procedures, and weather reporting.

At the Dhobley Main Operating Base, a parallel course was launched by Base Commandant Colonel Moriss Wasomi, with participants drawn from AUSSOM–KDF troops and civilian representatives from the Jubaland Ministry of Immigration and Dhobley Airstrip.

Col Wasomi praised the initiative as a demonstration of partners’ commitment to aviation security in Somalia and the wider region.

“I am confident that the skills and knowledge you acquire during this training will enable you to effectively address security threats and protect aviation infrastructure in the best possible way,” he said.

The Air Liaison Officer Training Course reflects AUSSOM’s broader commitment to building capacity across military, police, and civilian components.

By investing in aviation skills, KDF said, the mission is enhancing collaboration while strengthening its ability to respond effectively to both security and humanitarian challenges.

