Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A KDF officer examines a candidate during a past recruitment. /KDF.

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF announces Oct recruitment drive for cadets, officers, general recruits

KDF emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning the public against bribery or corruption during the process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive set to take place in October 2025.

The recruitment targets various categories of service members including General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen and women, and Defence Forces Constables.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a notice issued by the Ministry of Defence, KDF emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning the public against bribery or corruption during the process.

 “Engaging in bribery or any other form of corruption with the intent to influence the recruitment process is a criminal offence. Any individual found to be involved in recruitment-related malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement read.

The military further urged members of the public to report any malpractice through the nearest police station, military camp, or hotline numbers provided.

Interested candidates for GSO Cadets (Regular and Graduate), Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen/women are required to apply online by October 12, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified through print media between October 21–24, 2025.

KDF said that recruitment for General Duty Recruits and Defence Forces Constables will be conducted physically at designated recruitment centres across the country by KDF teams drawn from the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 26 years for GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits, and not above 30 years for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women.

The must also hold a valid Kenyan National ID, with copies of academic certificates, KRA PIN, and ID required.

Minimum physical requirements include a height of 1.60m (men) and 1.52m (women), with corresponding minimum weights of 54.5 kg and 50 kg.

 Female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or during training.

Candidates must also meet medical and fitness standards, while Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women are required to have at least two years’ practicing experience in their respective fields.

Vacancies are available in various disciplines including engineering, medicine, ICT, education, finance, sports science, law, communications, hospitality, geology, and theology, among others.

Specialist positions are open for chaplains, imams, lawyers, doctors, nurses, and IT experts.

Academic qualifications range from KCSE mean grade of B (Plain)with specific subject passes for GSO Cadets, to Diploma or Certificate holders in technical fields for Tradesmen/women.

General Duty Recruits require a minimum of D (Plain) in KCSE, while Defence Forces Constables will be drawn from retired KDF or National Youth Service members meeting the set conditions.

The KDF noted that selected candidates will undergo final verification at designated training institutions before joining the forces.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

AU Calls for integrated surveillance systems to curb Trypanosomiasis in Africa

According to AU-IBAR, trypanosomiasis affects 38 of Africa’s 55 countries, placing 50 million cattle at risk, with an estimated 3 million deaths annually.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto among leaders at funeral of Ichung’wah’s father

He is reported to have died peacefully in his sleep after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for a week.

2 hours ago

County News

Over 20 households left homeless after storm batters Amagoro

Many residents are now appealing to both local leaders and the national government for urgent assistance. With no shelter, families are braving the cold...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to commission Mombasa Commuter Rail in Coastal tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto will embark on a tour of the coastal counties, where he is expected to launch new...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Tanzania mull joint board to manage Mara river

She proposed the establishment of a trans-boundary management body, drawing membership from both countries and key institutions.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says plans to build church at State House still on

The Head of State said the current worship space is too small and forces congregants to sit outside.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Until when?: Talai clan decry decades of unresolved land grievances, lack of representation

Talai representatives said their plight has remained unresolved despite multiple approvals from government bodies.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Unite Amid Rising Political Heat

The Head of State emphasized the importance of collective effort in sectors such as education, health, youth employment and housing.

1 day ago