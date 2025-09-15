KDF announces Oct recruitment drive for cadets, officers, general recruits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive set to take place in October 2025.

The recruitment targets various categories of service members including General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen and women, and Defence Forces Constables.

In a notice issued by the Ministry of Defence, KDF emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning the public against bribery or corruption during the process.

“Engaging in bribery or any other form of corruption with the intent to influence the recruitment process is a criminal offence. Any individual found to be involved in recruitment-related malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement read.

The military further urged members of the public to report any malpractice through the nearest police station, military camp, or hotline numbers provided.

Interested candidates for GSO Cadets (Regular and Graduate), Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen/women are required to apply online by October 12, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified through print media between October 21–24, 2025.

KDF said that recruitment for General Duty Recruits and Defence Forces Constables will be conducted physically at designated recruitment centres across the country by KDF teams drawn from the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 26 years for GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits, and not above 30 years for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women.

The must also hold a valid Kenyan National ID, with copies of academic certificates, KRA PIN, and ID required.

Minimum physical requirements include a height of 1.60m (men) and 1.52m (women), with corresponding minimum weights of 54.5 kg and 50 kg.

Female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or during training.

Candidates must also meet medical and fitness standards, while Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women are required to have at least two years’ practicing experience in their respective fields.

Vacancies are available in various disciplines including engineering, medicine, ICT, education, finance, sports science, law, communications, hospitality, geology, and theology, among others.

Specialist positions are open for chaplains, imams, lawyers, doctors, nurses, and IT experts.

Academic qualifications range from KCSE mean grade of B (Plain)with specific subject passes for GSO Cadets, to Diploma or Certificate holders in technical fields for Tradesmen/women.

General Duty Recruits require a minimum of D (Plain) in KCSE, while Defence Forces Constables will be drawn from retired KDF or National Youth Service members meeting the set conditions.

The KDF noted that selected candidates will undergo final verification at designated training institutions before joining the forces.