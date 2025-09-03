Connect with us

Ex-Councilors seek Ruto-Raila”s intervention over denied Pension Payout

"The co-principals should put their heads together and find a way to help us. Some of our members are living in abject poverty," the caucus chairman added

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 3 – A group of former councilors from Kisumu have made a passionate appeal to President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga to intervene and salvage their stalled pension payout.

The over 30 former civic leaders, who convened in Kisumu on Wednesday, expressed frustration after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi dismissed a proposed one-time payment of Sh200,000 to each of them.

Mbadi made the remarks recently while appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, stating that the payout lacked legal backing.

Led by their caucus chairman, Obera Wamba, the former councilors said they have been left with no choice but to seek the intervention of the country’s top political leaders.

“We support the idea of a broad-based government, and as former councilors, we now need help so that this money can be paid to us,” said Obera.

He noted that President Ruto has the authority to push for the alignment of the payout within the law and ensure they receive the long-awaited compensation.

“The co-principals should put their heads together and find a way to help us. Some of our members are living in abject poverty,” he added.

CS Mbadi had argued that the Attorney General’s legal opinion, issued in May 2023, found no lawful basis for the payout, as the former councilors’ service did not meet the legal threshold for either pension or gratuity.

In response, Obera criticized Members of Parliament for failing to champion legislation that could cushion former civic leaders.

He, however, expressed optimism that the Senate would continue to push for the matter to be resolved.

“Mbadi should not hide behind the law. During President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, this payout was almost finalized. What law did the Senate use then to pass our payments? Why is Mbadi now a stumbling block?” he posed.

Mbadi had further proposed including the former councilors in the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme, which provides Sh2, 000 monthly to vulnerable citizens.

The group rejected the offer, terming it an insult to their service and contribution to the nation.

“As councilors, we safeguarded public assets now being utilized under devolution. The government had previously shown willingness to pay, and we will not stop reminding them of this obligation,” Obera said.

The former leaders vowed to continue lobbying and mobilizing support from both current and former elected officials in their pursuit of justice and compensation.

