DPP Renson Ingonga/FILE/ODPP

County News

DPP Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Collaboration Against Transnational Crime

Igonga warned that crimes such as human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, cybercrime, money laundering, and illicit financial flows pose some of the gravest threats to regional security

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga has called for enhanced cross-border collaboration in combating transnational organized crime, emphasizing that no single country can tackle the threat alone.

He warned that crimes such as human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, cybercrime, money laundering, and illicit financial flows pose some of the gravest threats to regional security.

He made the remarks during the Regional Conference on Strengthening Cross-Border Coordination and Collaboration in Transnational Organized Crimes Prevention and Response.

Igonga stressed the urgent need for united action to protect peace, stability, and sustainable development across the region.

By Collins Wesamba

