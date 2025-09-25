Connect with us

Boyd Were celebrating with supporters after he was declared winner of the Kasipul primaries/Gladys Wanga

NATIONAL NEWS

Boyd Were clinches ODM ticket for Kasipul by-election amid chaos

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 25 – Boyd Were, son of the late former Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were, has clinched the ODM party ticket for the upcoming November by-election, emerging as the clear winner in Wednesday’s party primaries.

Were secured a commanding 18,210 votes, far ahead of his closest rival, Newton Ogada, who managed 3,037 votes. The remaining three contenders failed to surpass 1,000 votes each.

His nomination was widely anticipated following a public endorsement from ODM national chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during his father’s funeral.

Were’s victory now consolidates Wanga’s political influence in the region, as she played a key role in securing his nomination.

However, the primaries were marred by isolated incidents of violence, including vehicles being stoned, tyres deflated, and one candidate’s hospital investment vandalized by unknown assailants.

Governor Wanga’s deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, who openly supported Ogada, is reportedly displeased with the outcome, raising the prospect of a political fallout between the two county leaders.

Ogada has rejected the results, alleging manipulation and questioning the legitimacy of Were’s tally, citing low voter turnout.

In his acceptance speech, Were thanked the people of Kasipul for their support.

“I will not let you down. I am committed to bringing the win home,” he said.

Were is now set to face stiff competition in the November by-election from Philip Aroko, who opted out of the ODM primaries citing irregularities and has declared his intention to run as an independent candidate.

