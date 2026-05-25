Nairobi Becomes Home to East Africa’s First Ukrainian Bookshelf Strengthening Cultural Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25- The Kenya National Library Service (KNLBS) has become home to East Africa’s first Ukrainian Bookshelf, marking a major cultural and diplomatic milestone aimed at deepening ties between Kenya and Ukraine through literature, history and knowledge exchange.

The Ukrainian Bookshelf was officially launched in Nairobi during Africa Day celebrations, with officials describing the initiative as more than a collection of books, but a symbol of cultural diplomacy, international friendship and resistance against disinformation

Speaking during the launch, Ukrainian Ambassador to Kenya Yurii Tokar said Nairobi had become the first city in East Africa to host the global initiative launched under the patronage of Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska.

“This initiative today unites 390 Ukrainian bookshelves across 72 countries around the world. I’m especially proud that Nairobi becomes the home of the first Ukrainian bookshelf in East Africa,” Tokar said during the event at KNLBS headquarters.

Ambassador Tokar thanked the leadership of the Kenyan National Library Service and its Director General Dr. Charles Ngui Nzivo for supporting the project, saying the initiative goes beyond books to create “a space for discovery, conversation and new connections.”

The launch coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Kenya National Library Service and the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine, paving the way for institutional cooperation between the two countries’ national libraries.

The ambassador said the bookshelf would help Kenyans understand Ukraine beyond war headlines by exposing readers to the country’s literature, history, language and identity.

“In recent years, millions of people around the world have come to know Ukraine through the news and through the resilience of our people. Yet that resilience did not appear overnight. It is deeply rooted in our history, culture, language and identity,” Tokar said.

He added that the bookshelf would create opportunities for young Kenyans to engage with Ukrainian culture, literature and global conversations.

The event also featured a special message from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, who described the Nairobi launch as symbolic because it was taking place on Africa Day.

“It is symbolic that the opening of the Ukrainian Bookshelf is taking place on Africa Day,” Zelenska said in a statement read on her behalf by Ambassador Tokar.

The Ukrainian first lady said the initiative was designed to counter misinformation and enable countries to understand each other through authentic cultural and historical narratives.

“For Ukraine, this is not an abstract question. Our country has itself become a target for deliberate disinformation. Alongside the physical invasion, we are also defending ourselves against an informational war,” she said.

Zelenska noted that the project, now present in 72 countries and hundreds of libraries worldwide, including at UNESCO headquarters, allows readers to encounter “the real Ukraine through original sources.”

“When we know the truth, we cannot be manipulated. Informed people are free people, and this is why books still have the power to change the world,” she added.

Liubov Abravitova, Director of the Department for Africa and Regional African Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, described the initiative as the beginning of a new chapter in Kenya-Ukraine cultural relations.

“This event is much more than the opening of a collection of books. It is a symbol of dialogue, cultural exchange and friendship between Ukraine and Kenya,” she said.

Abravitova emphasized that Ukraine values growing partnerships with African nations not only in politics and trade, but also in education, culture and humanitarian cooperation.

On his part, KNLS Director General Charles Ngui Nzivo said libraries remain critical spaces for cultural inclusion, learning and international understanding.

“The Ukrainian Bookshelf stands as a symbol of friendship, cultural diplomacy and the growing power of knowledge,” Nzivo said.

He noted that the collection would provide Kenyan scholars, students and readers with access to Ukrainian literature, language, history and artistic expression while enriching the diversity of materials available in Kenyan libraries.

Speaking virtually, Director General of the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine, Liubov Dubrovina said the partnership would create opportunities for scientific cooperation, exchange of publications and joint cultural projects between Kenyan and Ukrainian libraries.

She said the collaboration would also support the sharing of digital materials and preservation expertise while strengthening people-to-people connections between the two nations

“The Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine is open to establish cooperation with the Kenya National Library Service in the research and community literature of Africa and African cultures, as well as a potential platform for international exchange and implementation of joint research and projects,” she said.

The launch underscores Ukraine’s growing cultural outreach in Africa as Kyiv seeks to strengthen people-to-people relations and expand diplomatic engagement across the continent through education, literature and cultural exchange.