Supporters lined the route from the airport to Nairobi’s central business district, with others already inside the airport premises/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Water cannons, aerial surveillance: Police mobilize as Gachagua supporters camp at JKIA

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away on a three-week tour of the United States.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The National Police Service has heightened security at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and its environs as hundreds of supporters of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua camped at the facility ahead of his expected arrival on Thursday afternoon.

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away on a three-week tour of the United States.

Supporters lined the route from the airport to Nairobi’s central business district, with others already inside the airport premises.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which Gachagua leads, confirmed elaborate plans to receive him.

“He is expected to arrive at JKIA at exactly 12pm. Thereafter, he will proceed on a ‘greet-the-people’ tour towards Nairobi’s CBD,” the party said in a statement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen earlier downplayed security concerns, insisting that Gachagua’s return should not cause alarm, though he stressed that security agencies remain alert.

“There are so many people landing in Kenya every day, so I don’t know why we should be worried about one person landing,” Murkomen said during the Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Murang’a.

He, however, cautioned that any attempts to incite unrest would be met with the full force of the law.

“We are aware of elements threatening disruptions. We will take legal action against anybody who breaks the law. I wish the country could remain as peaceful as it has been in the last three to four weeks,” he added.

Explosive allegations

Gachagua announced on August 11 that he was cutting short his US trip to focus on upcoming by-elections slated for November.

While abroad, he met with Kenyans in the diaspora, describing the visit as “successful and fulfilling.”

His return, however, comes amid controversy over explosive claims he made in the US, with some politicians demanding his arrest upon arrival.

The former DP alleged that President William Ruto’s administration had engaged with terror groups, including holding secret meetings with Al-Shabaab operatives, financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and brokering the release of abducted chiefs in Mandera through extremist intermediaries.

Murkomen dismissed the allegations as reckless and damaging to Kenya’s international image.

“If the former Deputy President has any information worth consideration not just by local but also international institutions, he must record it with the DCI as soon as he arrives in the country,” the CS said.

“Until then, we will just consider it part of his continuous comedy and caricature.”

Gachagua’s supporters insist his return marks a new chapter for the Democracy for Citizens Party as it positions itself to challenge the ruling coalition in the November by-elections.

