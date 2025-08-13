US sanctions DRC-China mineral networks linked to armed conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — The United States has imposed sanctions on armed groups and supply chain actors accused of profiting from the illicit trade in critical minerals in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a region plagued by decades of conflict.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Department of State said the sanctions target four entities engaged in the production and trade of conflict minerals in Rubaya, a mineral-rich area in eastern DRC.

The measures, imposed by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), aim to disrupt networks that use forced labor, commit violence against civilians, and finance instability.

“Today’s sanctions impose consequences on actors who destabilize the eastern DRC. They target one of many armed groups carrying out illegal mining operations, including through forced labor and violence against civilians,” the statement read.

“They also counter companies in the DRC and China that partner with armed groups to profiteer from instability and steal the DRC’s mineral wealth.”

The U.S. said the designations send “a clear message that no armed group or commercial entity is immune from sanctions if they undermine peace, stability, or security in the DRC.”

Through its mediation in the Regional Economic Integration Framework, Washington said it is supporting the DRC and Rwanda in efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future, while working to secure reliable global supply chains for critical minerals.

“The conflict minerals trade is exacting a deadly toll on Congolese civilians, fueling corruption, and preventing law-abiding businesses from investing in the DRC,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley.

“The Treasury Department will not hesitate to take action against groups that deny the United States and our allies access to the critical minerals vital for our national defense.”

Illicit trade

The sanctions were issued under Executive Order 13413, as amended, which authorizes measures against individuals and entities engaged in activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the DRC — including those involved in the illicit trade of the country’s natural resources.

The US government reiterated its commitment to promoting a mining sector in the Great Lakes region that supports lasting stability and economic growth while safeguarding the integrity of global critical minerals supply chains.

On July 8, 2024, the State Department raised alarm over the illicit trade and exploitation of certain minerals that contribute to ongoing instability in eastern DRC.

It expressed concern about the conflict and humanitarian crisis in the region, as well as the role of illicit mineral trade in financing armed groups.

“In many cases, minerals sourced from eastern DRC are smuggled through Rwanda before being transported to major refining and processing countries such as China,” the State Department said.

“Minerals from conflict-affected areas directly or indirectly benefit armed groups, which raise funds by selling them and imposing illegal taxation schemes, often in collusion with corrupt local officials.”