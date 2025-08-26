Somaliland gets first five-star hotel as new Facility launched

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 26 – Giant hotel chain, Sarovar Hotels has launched a new untra-modern facility in Hargeisa, Marking a historic milestone as Somaliland welcomes its first 5-star international Hotel.

President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Irro, inaugurated the Serene Sarovar Premiere Hotel in the capital city, Hargeisa in a colourful ceremony attended by senior government officials and globally renowned investors.

He said the establishment of an international hotel was a clear demonstration of progress, economic growth and the confidence investors place in Somaliland’s peace, stability and governance

President Irro highlighted the importance of modern hotels in strengthening tourism, hosting international conferences and enhancing the overall quality of services.

Speaking during the launch on Monday, August 25, he noted that the establishment of Serene Sarovar Premiere Hotel elevated the country’s hospitality industry and placed Somaliland on the world map as a favourable tourist destination.

“The hotel is significant for Somaliland, both in strengthening its international profile and in stimulating economic growth,” he added.

The President encouraged other business leaders to take inspiration from the multi-million dollar investment constructed over a period of nine years by undertaking projects that generate employment, foster growth and contribute to the advancement and beauty of Somaliland.

“Distinguished as the first of its kind in the Somali region, the hotel has been constructed to the highest international standards and carries a Five-Star classification,” he observed

Irro commended the hotel owner, Abdikarim Mohamed for his commitment to national development.

The Serene Sarovar Premiere Hotel Hargeisa comprises 134 fully furnished rooms and a wide range of world-class facilities with a modern architectural design that introduces a distinctive new landmark to the skyline of Hargeisa.

Sarovar Hotels, one of India’s leading hotel chains with a strong presence across Africa said the launch of Serene Sarovar Premiere marked a milestone not only for the country’s hospitality sector but also strengthened Sarovar Hotels’ footprint in East Africa.

Sarovar Hotels & Louvre Hotels India Director, Ajay Bakaya, said the hotel represented a new chapter in Somaliland’s hospitality landscape.

“This is the first5-star branded hotel in the country and reflects our commitment to investing in high-potential

emerging market,” he said.

He added that with a strong presence across East Africa, this launch further deepened Sarovar Hotels’ footprint in the region and strengthened their connection with African and Gulf travellers.”

Bakaya said the new establisment reinforced the hotel chain which has a managing portfolio of 1700 hotels in 60 countries as the fastest growing hotel management companies in Africa and further consolidated its expansion strategy across the Gulf and East African markets.

The hotel proprietor, Mohamed said expressed his pleasure in partnering with Sarovar Hotels in bringing international standards of hospitality to Somaliland.

“The launch of Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa is not just about a hotel, it is about placing Somaliland on the global tourism and business map.,” he said.

Mohamed was optimistic that the facility would be hosting guests from across Africa and the Gulf region to experience a world-class stay.