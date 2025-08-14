Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni with Zambia’s Vice President Dr. Mutale Nalumango during the opening of the Second COMESA Health Ministers Meeting in Lusaka.

Capital Health

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni Leads Kenya Delegation to COMESA Health Ministers Meeting in Lusaka

The two-day conference brings together health ministers and senior officials from across the COMESA region to agree on coordinated approaches for local manufacturing of medicines, harmonising regulatory frameworks, and strengthening the “Made in COMESA” brand as a mark of global excellence.

Published

LUSAKA, Zambia Aug 14 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni is leading a Ministry of Health delegation to Lusaka, Zambia, for the Second Meeting of COMESA Ministers of Health, which opened on Thursday with a call for joint action to boost Africa’s capacity to produce essential health products.

The two-day conference brings together health ministers and senior officials from across the COMESA region to agree on coordinated approaches for local manufacturing of medicines, harmonising regulatory frameworks, and strengthening the “Made in COMESA” brand as a mark of global excellence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting also aims to bolster regional health systems and enhance pandemic preparedness, building on commitments made during the inaugural session held in May 2024. Discussions will focus on translating those pledges into concrete programmes that improve the health and well-being of millions in the bloc.

Zambia’s Vice President Dr. Mutale Nalumango, who was the chief guest, presided over the opening ceremony.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

South African court rules that Zambia can repatriate body of ex-president

At the time, Zambian state lawyers argued that personal wishes should not override the greater public interest.

6 days ago

Capital Health

Health ministry deploys medical teams to probe mysterious deaths in Mombasa

Dr. Amoth noted that determining the exact cause of the deaths has taken longer than expected, as the victims did not exhibit any unusual...

July 17, 2025

Capital Health

Dual vaccine campaign nears completion with 15mn children covered

MoH reported 3.5 million children receiving the MR vaccine, while 12.1 million received the TCV vaccine—marking significant progress toward the campaign’s targets of 6.5...

July 13, 2025

Africa

Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

The two tourists were trampled to death by the nursing elephant after efforts by tour guides to stop it by firing shots failed.

July 4, 2025

Capital Health

CS Duale Commissions 6,484 Healthcare Interns in Nationwide Deployment Drive

The interns will undergo a 12-month structured clinical training programme at internship centres accredited by their respective regulatory bodies. The programme is designed to...

June 30, 2025

Africa

Zambia goes to court to stop ex-president’s burial in South Africa

The Zambian attorney general has requested the court to halt the burial, scheduled for Wednesday, until the dispute is resolved.

June 25, 2025

Capital Health

Judiciary, Health Ministry contradiction over legality of 2.75pc levy to SHA

Justice Chacha Mwita sparked off the disagreement when he ruled that the mandatory 2.75 per cent deduction from gross income for SHIF amounts to...

June 24, 2025

World

Funeral of Zambian ex-president in doubt as national mourning cancelled

President Hakainde Hichilema announced an immediate end to the mourning period, saying the country needed to "resume normal life".

June 20, 2025