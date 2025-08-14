Public Health PS Mary Muthoni Leads Kenya Delegation to COMESA Health Ministers Meeting in Lusaka

LUSAKA, Zambia Aug 14 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni is leading a Ministry of Health delegation to Lusaka, Zambia, for the Second Meeting of COMESA Ministers of Health, which opened on Thursday with a call for joint action to boost Africa’s capacity to produce essential health products.

The two-day conference brings together health ministers and senior officials from across the COMESA region to agree on coordinated approaches for local manufacturing of medicines, harmonising regulatory frameworks, and strengthening the “Made in COMESA” brand as a mark of global excellence.

The meeting also aims to bolster regional health systems and enhance pandemic preparedness, building on commitments made during the inaugural session held in May 2024. Discussions will focus on translating those pledges into concrete programmes that improve the health and well-being of millions in the bloc.

Zambia’s Vice President Dr. Mutale Nalumango, who was the chief guest, presided over the opening ceremony.