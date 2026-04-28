Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Duale, WHO Officials Hold Talks on Global Health Cooperation, Regional Health Security

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Tuesday met with senior officials from the World Health Organization to advance discussions on global health cooperation and regional health security during the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026 in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Health said the meeting brought together WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, and WHO Kenya Country Representative Neema Kimambo, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its health system in partnership with the global body.

Discussions centred on Kenya’s ongoing health sector reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), with a focus on achieving Universal Health Coverage through resilient systems, equitable access, and sustainable financing.

“Deliberations also covered global health cooperation amid evolving fiscal and geopolitical pressures, with emphasis on practical, partnership-driven solutions,” MoH said.

Key priorities included Kenya’s push to scale up local pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthen regulation through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, and deepen its role in global health diplomacy to ensure African interests are better represented in international decision-making.

The talks further explored opportunities for enhanced South-South and Africa–Europe collaboration, particularly in health workforce development, digital health systems, technology transfer, and efforts to build more equitable and resilient supply chains.

Regional health security, especially in the Horn of Africa, featured prominently, with Kenya highlighting its commitment to preparedness and response frameworks, as well as ongoing efforts to integrate traditional medicine into the formal health system with WHO support.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, alongside other senior ministry officials.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya to Host Eastern Africa Health Security Hub Under New Africa CDC Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — Kenya has signed a framework agreement with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to establish the Eastern...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Duale Urges Coordinated African Response to Rising Non-Communicable Diseases, Mental Health Crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called for intensified multisectoral action to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO-led Big Catch-Up Vaccine Campaign delivers 100 million doses to children globally

WHO, UNICEF and Gavi say over 100 million vaccine doses have been delivered under the Big Catch-Up initiative, reaching millions of zero-dose children worldwide...

4 days ago

Capital Health

MoH unveils new SHA-backed healthcare framework for teachers including IVF cover

The government has signed a deal with teachers’ unions and SHA to improve healthcare access under POMSF, including Sh300,000 last expense cover and IVF...

4 days ago

Capital Health

MoH warns hospitals over SHA patient exploitation

PS Mary Muthoni warns hospitals against overcharging SHA patients, vowing arrests in crackdown as Kenya expands healthcare reforms.

April 12, 2026

Capital Health

Kenya incorporates WHO Child Development Tool in National Health Survey

Kenya integrates WHO’s child development assessment into the Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey 2025/26, covering 30,000 households to track holistic early childhood growth...

March 4, 2026

Capital Health

MoH sets up surveillance committee to tackle maternal and perinatal deaths

The Ministry of Health has launched the MPDSR Committee to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths as the country works toward 2030 health targets.

February 24, 2026

Capital Health

5,000 residents benefit from free cancer screening and HPV vaccination in Kirinyaga

Over 5,000 Ngiriambu residents received free cervical and prostate cancer screening and HPV vaccination during a five-day outreach organized by MoH and partners.

February 2, 2026