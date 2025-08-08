Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says initiative to compensate protest victims to unite Kenyans

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the NADCO report.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President William Ruto says the formation of an initiative to compensate victims of protests is part of a broader plan to heal the nation and unite citizens.

Speaking during the funeral of former Karachuonyo Member of Parliament and gender equality icon Phoebe Asiyo in Homa Bay on Friday, President Ruto said the move aligns with the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As part of the implementation of the 10-point agenda, today I set up the infrastructure and the mechanism to pay and compensate all those who lost their lives, those who were injured, those who were hospitalized as part of healing our nation,” the President said.

“So that we can bring our nation together and focus our energy on taking the country forward.”

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the NADCO report, a product of bipartisan dialogue between the government and the opposition.

“Baba and I have agreed that we will make sure the agreements we have signed on devolution, on implementing NADCO, and all other programs will be undertaken,” Ruto stated, adding that both sides would align their parliamentary groups to fast-track legislation and allocate funds for implementation.

Specifically, Ruto highlighted the two-thirds gender rule, long delayed in Parliament, as one of the priorities under the NADCO framework.

“In honor of Mama Phoebe and all women leaders in Kenya, Baba and I have committed that under the NADCO framework, we must and we will actualize the two-thirds gender rule this time round,” he pledged.

The compensation program was officially outlined in a presidential proclamation on Friday.

The 120-day exercise will be led by Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights, Prof. Makau Mutua.

It will cover civilians and security personnel harmed or killed during demonstrations and protests since 2017.

The initiative will be coordinated by the Executive Office of the President in partnership with the Attorney General’s office, the Ministry of Interior, National Treasury, and other state agencies.

According to the proclamation, the plan aims to balance the right to protest with public safety and civic responsibility.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate and picket, but some protests have regrettably turned violent, resulting in bodily harm and loss of life,” read the statement.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen puts on notice police officers engaging in corruption

Murkomen argued that conditions and terms of service are not an excuse to engage in corruption.

2 hours ago

World

A Resilient Nation: How Kenya Is Shaping a Smarter War Against Terror

Kenya has made significant progress in its response against terrorism and violent extremism due to concertedefforts by various stakeholders. According to the Global Terrorism...

2 hours ago

County News

Sakaja confirms 3,500 ‘Green Army’ staff into permanent posts

Sakaja said the milestone marked a turning point for the city’s cleanliness and environmental management.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya targets more disease eliminations after beating sleeping sickness

Kenya has wiped out sleeping sickness and now targets more tropical diseases by 2030 to protect rural communities.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Nyanchwa Mission Hospital to continue services with cash and other Insurances amid SHA portal probe

Hospital Administrator Daniel Michira clarified that the facility remains open and operational for patients using other insurance providers or paying in cash.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s sleeping sickness no longer a public health threat – What this means

Kenya has eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health threat, with WHO confirming no local cases in over a decade.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

MPs shoot down Sabina’s motion requiring all public officers to use public hospitals

Nominated MP Sabina Chege argued that requiring public and State officers to use their comprehensive medical cover in public hospitals would guarantee sufficient funding...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

How 1998 bombing jolted govt to enact laws jailing terrorists

Every crisis has a turning point to leverage on to create better resilience and response mechanisms to handle future similar challenges or other threats....

5 hours ago