President Ruto says initiative to compensate protest victims to unite Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President William Ruto says the formation of an initiative to compensate victims of protests is part of a broader plan to heal the nation and unite citizens.

Speaking during the funeral of former Karachuonyo Member of Parliament and gender equality icon Phoebe Asiyo in Homa Bay on Friday, President Ruto said the move aligns with the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

“As part of the implementation of the 10-point agenda, today I set up the infrastructure and the mechanism to pay and compensate all those who lost their lives, those who were injured, those who were hospitalized as part of healing our nation,” the President said.

“So that we can bring our nation together and focus our energy on taking the country forward.”

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the NADCO report, a product of bipartisan dialogue between the government and the opposition.

“Baba and I have agreed that we will make sure the agreements we have signed on devolution, on implementing NADCO, and all other programs will be undertaken,” Ruto stated, adding that both sides would align their parliamentary groups to fast-track legislation and allocate funds for implementation.

Specifically, Ruto highlighted the two-thirds gender rule, long delayed in Parliament, as one of the priorities under the NADCO framework.

“In honor of Mama Phoebe and all women leaders in Kenya, Baba and I have committed that under the NADCO framework, we must and we will actualize the two-thirds gender rule this time round,” he pledged.

The compensation program was officially outlined in a presidential proclamation on Friday.

The 120-day exercise will be led by Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights, Prof. Makau Mutua.

It will cover civilians and security personnel harmed or killed during demonstrations and protests since 2017.

The initiative will be coordinated by the Executive Office of the President in partnership with the Attorney General’s office, the Ministry of Interior, National Treasury, and other state agencies.

According to the proclamation, the plan aims to balance the right to protest with public safety and civic responsibility.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate and picket, but some protests have regrettably turned violent, resulting in bodily harm and loss of life,” read the statement.