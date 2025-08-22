Connect with us

EACC headquarters.

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC says it has no evidence of extortion by MPs

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Commission has not opened investigations into the alleged bribery racket, noting that no formal complaint or verifiable evidence has been submitted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has said it has not received any credible complaints linking Members of Parliament to bribery or extortion.

The response follows recent claims by President William Ruto that some lawmakers were demanding millions of shillings to influence parliamentary processes.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Commission has not opened investigations into the alleged bribery racket, noting that no formal complaint or verifiable evidence has been submitted.

“We have not received any complaints of bribery by MPs. If we ever receive any credible information, we shall definitely open investigations. I know the President, at his level, could be having information that we don’t have as of now,” he told reporters Friday morning at the Integrity Centre, where he briefed the country on the status of investigations, asset recovery, and the fight against corruption.

President Ruto, supported by ODM leader Raila Odinga, had earlier accused some legislators of turning parliamentary committees into extortion rings, warning that those implicated would face arrest.

He alleged that some MPs had collected as much as Sh10 million to facilitate the passage of certain laws, including anti-money laundering measures, and questioned the source of unexplained wealth among legislators.

Mohamud confirmed, however, that the Commission is pursuing several ongoing investigations targeting MPs in connection with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF).

In recent months, he said, the EACC has intensified its anti-graft operations, completing 89 high-profile cases and forwarding 82 files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) with recommendations for prosecution.

These cases involve current and former county governors, ex-Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior officials of state corporations.

The Commission is also investigating five sitting governors and 11 former county chiefs over alleged embezzlement, conflict of interest, money laundering, and unexplained wealth.

“From the beginning of this year, the Commission has recovered 12 properties corruptly acquired valued at approximately Sh600 million and over Sh105 million in cash. Further, the Commission has disrupted a possible loss of Sh7.2 billion through proactive investigation,” Mohamud said.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to impartiality, professionalism, and adherence to the rule of law, urging Kenyans to provide credible information to aid the fight against corruption.

