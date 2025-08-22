Connect with us

EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC probing 5 Governors over graft

The probe also targets 11 former governors linked to similar offenses under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed it is investigating five sitting governors over allegations of corruption, including embezzlement of public funds, conflict of interest, money laundering, and unexplained wealth.

The anti-graft agency’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdi Mohamud said the investigations are at an advanced stage, with files expected to be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) once completed.

The probe also targets 11 former governors linked to similar offenses under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

“Over the past eight (8) months the Commission has completed eighty-nine (89) high-profile cases,” Mohamud said on Friday.

“These investigation files have been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), with recommendations to prosecute eighty-two (82) of the cases.”

Notably, the anti-graft agency said that four of the cases involve current and former County Governors; two former Cabinet Secretaries, a Principal Secretary and CEOs and MDs of various State Corporations.

He added that the Commission has stepped up its efforts to trace and recover stolen public assets. Since the beginning of the year, the EACC has recovered 12 properties worth approximately Sh600 million, alongside Sh105 million in cash.

In addition, proactive investigations have helped prevent a possible loss of Sh7.2 billion in public funds.

Mohamud acknowledged the frustration by Kenyans over rising corruption levels despite government interventions.

 He assured the public that the EACC remains committed to impartiality, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“Notwithstanding the aforementioned interventions, there is continued feeling by Kenyans, especially the youthful population that the level of corruption in the country is on the increase. This concerns the Commission as it does every responsible citizen of this country,” he said.

The EACC boss further highlighted ongoing reforms, including the enactment of the Conflict-of-Interest Act, 2025, and amendments to anti-corruption laws, which he said strengthen accountability and transparency in governance.

Mohamud urged institutions in the justice sector to work collaboratively, noting that corruption remains one of the greatest threats to Kenya’s development.

“I express the Commission’s willingness and Commitment to work with each and every one of you to weed out corruption in our country,” he said.

