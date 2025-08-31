China and India pledge to be ‘partners not rivals’

TIANJIN, Aug 31 – The leaders of China and India say there is now deepening trust between them after years of tension that includes a long-running border dispute.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of Tianjin. It is Modi’s first time in China in seven years.

Xi told Modi that China and India should be partners, not rivals while Modi said there was now an “atmosphere of peace and stability” between them.

President Putin is also at the summit, attended by more than 20 world leaders, but this year overshadowed by trade wars with the US.

President Trump has imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, and Putin faces threats of sanctions for his ongoing war on Ukraine.

As the US-India relationship faces increasing headwinds, Modi is moving closer to Xi. Both countries are not only the most populous, but also have two of the biggest economies in the world.

Modi announced that flights between India and China – suspended since deadly troop clashes on their shared Himalayan border in 2020 – would resume, without providing a timeline.

Xi said that “both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective” and that “it is the right choice for both sides to be friends”.