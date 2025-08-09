Connect with us

Capital Health

Blood drive launched for Kisumu crash survivors

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 9 – Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has launched an urgent blood drive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to aid survivors of a Friday evening road crash on the Kisumu–Kakamega road that killed 26 people.

The accident involved a school bus carrying members of the Sigoti Clan from Nyakach.

21 died on the spot, while 5 succumbed in hospital. Thirty-two survivors are being treated, many in critical condition.

Oluga praised JOOTRH’s swift emergency response and urged public donations, saying the tragedy had shaken the nation.

“This is tragic news for the entire country, and we are united in this sorrow. The Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to prevent more lives from being lost and to support these families,” he said.

Counseling and support services are in place for affected families.

32 survivors are being treated at JOOTRH’s Orthopaedic Trauma Ward, with many in critical condition.

Speaking at JOOTRH’s Accident and Emergency Unit after visiting the injured, Dr. Oluga described the incident as a tragedy for the entire nation.

The blood drive is being held at Leresian Park within JOOTRH with the hospital’s Blood Transfusion Unit managing donations from the public.

Dr. Oluga praised the hospital’s emergency response, noting that all survivors had been attended to and admitted to wards within three hours of arrival.

A counseling tent has been set up for affected families, alongside a communication desk to provide timely updates.

Emergency medical teams are working with police to secure personal belongings recovered from the crash site.

“We are moving from the medical response to the social support needed to calm and unite the families as we mourn together,” Dr. Oluga added.

