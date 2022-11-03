Connect with us

Recruitment of national police reservists to continue, Rift Valley Commissioner Maalim says

Published

TURKANA, Kenya, Nov 3 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RC) Maalim Mohamed has said the government will continue to recruit more National Police Reservists to boost security in Turkana County.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, Mohamed said exercise had been completed in Turkana East, with plans underway for Turkana South and Loima Sub Counties.

Mohamed underscored the importance of close partnership between the National and County Governments to address challenges residents faced as well as fulfilling the constitutional obligation of the government to tax payers.

The RC and the governor said the two levels of government are committed to work together and root out cattle rustling.

The brief meeting held at the Governor’s office centered on drought response, President William Ruto’s planned visit and the runway insecurity in parts of the North Rift.

Mohamed restated his commitment to work with devolved units and lauded Lomorukai for embracing peace building efforts and taking a lead role in championing for security and peaceful coexistence of communities.

On his part, the Governor assured the Regional Commissioner that his administration was committed to strengthening collaboration with the National Government to address critical issues affecting residents of Turkana, key among them the current drought and runaway insecurity.

Lomorukai briefed the delegation on the progress of the emergency relief response and efforts that the County Government had invested on peace building and conflict management.

Kerio Delta MCA David Ekod echoed the Regional Commissioner’s proposal on addressing banditry and insisted on the need to improve road infrastructure on insecurity prone areas to ease response during emergencies.

Mohamed was accompanied by Regional Security Police Commander Tom Odero, Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Commander Richard Lesosuiyan, and NIS Director Jeremy Laibuta.

