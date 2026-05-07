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EACC Arrests 11 Suspects Over Alleged Theft of Sh85mn From Eldama Ravine NG-CDF

The anti-graft agency said the suspects include members of the NG-CDF Committee and sub-county officials accused of misappropriation and outright theft of public funds allocated to Eldama Ravine Constituency.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested 11 suspects linked to the alleged embezzlement of Sh85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the anti-graft agency said the suspects include members of the NG-CDF Committee and sub-county officials accused of misappropriation and outright theft of public funds allocated to Eldama Ravine Constituency.

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According to the Commission, investigations were launched following complaints that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years, the constituency lost approximately KSh85 million, leading to the failure of several proposed development projects.

EACC investigators established that during the three financial years under review, Eldama Ravine Constituency received a total allocation of KSh369,052,479 from the NG-CDF Board.

The probe further revealed that although KSh11,506,173 had been budgeted for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities over the period, a total of KSh85,002,440 was allegedly withdrawn irregularly in cash from the constituency’s NG-CDF account and disguised as M&E expenditure.

The Commission said the investigations file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions after completion of the probe, and the Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges against the suspects.

Those listed in the investigations include Geoffrey Koech, Fund Account Manager; Joseph Kibor Aiyabei, Chairman of the NG-CDF Committee; Dickson Kiplagat Chelimo, Clerical Assistant at NG-CDF Eldama Ravine Constituency; Peter Kiptanui and Evans Kiprono Keter, both accounts clerks; Stephen Kipyegon Bundotich, ICT Officer; Evans Kipngetich Kiptoo, a clerk at the National Treasury in Koibatek Sub-County; Musa Kiplagat Ngetich from the Office of the President in West Pokot District Office; Walter Zali Avihama, former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant; Kipruto Yegon; and Anthony Cherogony Toroitich, both clerks at the National Treasury in Koibatek Sub-County.

The EACC said 11 out of the 13 suspects had already been arrested and escorted to the EACC South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing ahead of their arraignment.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, fraudulent acquisition of public property, willful failure to comply with laws relating to management of public funds, false accounting by a public officer, and negligence of official duty.

The Commission also called on the two remaining suspects — former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant Solomon Mwaura Kiratu and former NG-CDF Committee Secretary Ann Mwihaki Mwangi — to present themselves at any EACC office.

The arrests mark the latest anti-corruption crackdown targeting alleged misuse of public funds within constituency development projects.

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