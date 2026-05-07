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Interior PS Raymond Omollo./MINA

Kenya

PS Omollo Says Kenya’s Housing Growth Must Match Reliable Public Services

PS emphasized the need for accountable regulatory frameworks capable of ensuring quality standards.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says Kenya’s rapid infrastructure and housing expansion must be accompanied by reliable public services and accountable regulation to ensure sustainable urban development.

Speaking during a public engagement on development and governance, Omollo noted that continued investment in infrastructure and housing presents major opportunities for economic growth, but warned that such progress must be supported by effective service delivery systems.

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He emphasized the need for accountable regulatory frameworks capable of ensuring quality standards, transparency, and efficient management of public utilities and urban services.

According to the PS, sustainable development depends not only on the construction of roads, housing units, and public infrastructure, but also on the government’s ability to guarantee access to essential services including water, sanitation, security, and transport.

Omollo further called for stronger coordination among government agencies, regulators, and private sector players to ensure that ongoing development projects meet the needs of citizens while maintaining public trust.

His remarks come amid continued implementation of major housing and infrastructure projects under the government’s development agenda, including affordable housing initiatives and expansion of transport networks across the country.

The government has repeatedly stated that improving urban planning, strengthening accountability, and enhancing service delivery remain key priorities in supporting Kenya’s growing population and urban centres.

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