Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua/CFM

Kenya

Karua moves to East Africa Court of Justice to challenge Supreme Court’s Presidential Petition verdict

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition co-principal Martha Karua has moved to the East Africa Court of Justice to challenge the Supreme Court verdict on the 2022 Presidential Election Petition.

In a notice posted on her twitter handle, Karua filed the petition with Muslims for Human rights. 

The Narc-Kenya leader and her coalition leader Raila Odinga disagreed with Supreme Court Judgment on their petition where William Ruto’s election as the President was upheld on September 15th. 

The Martha Koome-led bench, in its unanimous ruling, ruled that part of the evidence presented by the Azimio brigade was “hot air,” and had set the court on a wild goose chase.

The court dismissed all the nine issues they had structured in the consolidated petition, challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

Karua has since refused to recognize Ruto as the president and vowed to go to East Africa Court of Justice seeking advice on whether the Seven Judge Bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome served justice to Kenyans.

On Wednesday, Karua reiterated that she will not be forced to believe the legitimacy of President Ruto.

“The law recognizes him, I don’t. I have a choice; he is the president courtesy of the law. I don’t have to over praise that position,” Karua said.

“I still stand here to stay that the results were doctored. You can’t stop my brain from working and force me to believe,” she added.

The Narc Kenya Leader maintained that she is still seeking the truth on the will of the people on the poll that pitted Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto.

“My belief is based on my conscience but giving the way to the law is obeying the law. The court spoke we gave way, but we are still seeking for the truth. I will continue saying that tulirushwa (hoodwinked),” Karua stated.

