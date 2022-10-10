Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto during a press conference with Tanzania's Suluhu, Oct 10, 2022. / COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto says Kenya to increase trade volume with Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – President William Ruto has pledged to increase the trade volume with Tanzania so as to foster strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries. 

President Ruto stated that the two nations will be working to double trade from the current Sh90 billion so as ensure the trade and investors benefit from the relations. 

Kenya’s trade with Tanzania has grown steadily in the past years in the wake of improved relations between the two countries after years of feuds that at one point resulted in retaliatory measures such as trade bans.  

“It’s now clear with all of us that increase in trade benefit everybody and I have come to underwrite  that the increase in trade is where we want to go. We want to double trade which is do able,” said President Ruto during his maiden visit in Tanzania as President. 

The Head of State mentioned that Trade Cabinet Secretaries between the two nations alongside other officials will be having a meeting to iron out fourteen trade barriers that have stifled operations between the two states. 

President Ruto outlined that the remaining barriers have locked trade between the two nations in the East Africa region. 

“The remaining fourteen or so barriers  identified we should by December this year we should have concluded so as to allow our people to trade so that we can allow our people and investors to benefit,” said President Ruto. 

Sentiments that were echoed by his Tanzanian Counterpart Samia Suluhu who mentioned that there is need to unlock trade between the nations with the aim of averting poverty and spurring economic growth. 

“In total our experts identified 68 barriers which were reviewed and 54 non tariff barriers were removed and now we want our cabinet secretaries to deal with the remaining 14 so as to ensure there is freewill to trade,” said President Suluhu. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting is scheduled to be as soon after Trade and Industrialization nominee Moses Kuria is vetted and approved by the National Assembly. 

Of the six nations that make up the EAC, Kenya is the largest investor in Tanzania and the fifth largest on the continent.  

Statistics by the Central Bank of Kenya showed  the country’s exports to Tanzania jumped the highest by 46 per cent to Sh28.66 billion extending a good trade run between the pair amid ongoing elimination of non-tariff barriers.  

Data by the KNBS shows that the value of Kenya’s exports to Tanzania jumped 43.39 percent to Sh45.6 billion in 2021 compared to the previous year.  

Tanzania’s exports to Kenya on the other hand grew 95.3 percent last year nearly double-to Ksh54.47 billion last year. 

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu ended persistent strained trade ties between the two largest economies in the six-nation EAC bloc which have, for years, hindered the smooth flow of goods and services. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto says EAC to achieve potential by eliminating trade restrictions

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct 10 – President William Ruto has said the East African Community (EAC) will achieve its full potential if it eliminates restrictions...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto To Hold Talks with Tanzania President Suluhu On Strengthening Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – President William Ruto is on Monday scheduled to hold talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu. President Ruto arrived...

4 hours ago

Top stories

10 top cops in race to succeed Kinoti at DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The National Police Service Commission has shortlisted 10 candidates for interviews in the epic race to succeed George Kinoti...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto says border restrictions hampering free trade, movement in EAC

ENTEBBE, Uganda, Oct 9 – President William Ruto has said the East African Community (EAC) will only achieve its potential if it eliminates restrictions...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Ndindi Nyoro says Kenya will never be the same again after Aug election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has attributed the prevailing peace in the country to the conduct of Kenyans...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Zoea Naibu wenu wa Rais mapema, Gachagua tells critics

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics unhappy with his bare-knuckle approach to issues whenever he speaks publicly...

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Re-affirms Kenya-Uganda Ties after Muhoozi’s invasion tweets

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – President William Ruto has assured that Kenya and Uganda ties are intact despite social media tirade triggered by President...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Is Unfit To Be Regional Peace Envoy – Grand Mullah

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted President William Ruto for appointing his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as a regional peace...

1 day ago