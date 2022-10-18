Aisha Jumwa on her D- grade: I’m a role model to many girls who should not lose hope in life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has defended her D minus KCSE grade, saying she remains a role model to many girls.

Jumwa says her success in life despite having failed in the secondary school examinations is a true testimony that anyone can make it.

“No one should lose hope for failing in school, I am sure I am a role model to many girls out there that despite getting a D minus in KCSE, one can still succeed,” she told MPs vetting her for the CS job.

Developing story….