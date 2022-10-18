Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Aisha Jumwa.

Top stories

Aisha Jumwa on her D- grade: I’m a role model to many girls who should not lose hope in life

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has defended her D minus KCSE grade, saying she remains a role model to many girls.

Jumwa says her success in life despite having failed in the secondary school examinations is a true testimony that anyone can make it.

“No one should lose hope for failing in school, I am sure I am a role model to many girls out there that despite getting a D minus in KCSE, one can still succeed,” she told MPs vetting her for the CS job.

Developing story….

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa says she is worth Sh100mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aisha Jumwa who is also the former Kilifi MP has placed her net worth...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Aisha Jumwa breaks down before MPs as she recalls forced marriage, struggle growing up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Gender and Public Service nominee Aisha Jumwa was emotional as she narrated her tumultuous journey growing up from a...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ganda family applies to drop murder case against CS nominee Aisha Jumwa

The decision to withdraw charges against the former Malindi MP was communicated to a Mombasa court on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Aisha Jumwa loses Kilifi Governor’s seat won by Gideon Mung’aro

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Gideon Mung’aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has trounced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterpart Aisha Jumwa...

August 13, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 voters in court to challenge Jumwa’s suitability to run for Kilifi Governor

The petitioners, Rajab Menza and Daniel Chengo are residents and registered voters in Bamba, Kilifi County.

June 21, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Raila allies ‘red-carded’ in renewed Integrity Alliance campaign

Some of the notable names red carded include United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Kiringaga Governor Ann Waiguru, Malindi MP Aisha...

May 22, 2022