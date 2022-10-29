CS Jumwa urges public service heads to adhere to medium-term targets

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 — Head of Departments in the Public Service Commission have been urged to build strong teams with their various departments and adhere to the specific targets expressed in the government’s development Agenda under the Medium-Term Plan (MTP IV) and the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto.

Speaking on Friday at Harambee House during the handing over of office from the outgoing CS Prof Margaret Kobia, the incoming Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative action, Aisha Jumwa said her role is to provide the requisite leadership, direction and environment to inspire and encourage high performance in the Ministry.

Aisha Jumwa Katana receiving the Docket from the Outgoing Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Margaret Kobia during the handing over ceremony at the Ministry’s office in Harambee House on 28th October 2022/KNA

Jumwa called upon every officer to play their role in joint efforts for her to succeed.

She noted that to have an efficient and effective Public Service, having the right people with the right skills in the right jobs was vital.

“I will work to ensure that there is efficient utilization of Public resources by reducing wastage while increasing performance and productivity,” said Jumwa, adding that her vision is to run a highly cohesive and citizen responsive ministry.

She noted that priority will be given to Women’s Economic Empowerment, ending Gender Based Violence and implementation of the Constitutional Provisions of Article 81(b) of not more than two thirds of either gender.

Other matters of consideration, Jumwa said, is to develop an Affirmative Policy and also support the finalization of the process of merger of the Action Funds into the proposed Biashara Bank.

The CS elaborated that, to implement her mandate, she will be guided by the Sustainable Development Goal of ‘leave no one behind’ inclusivity, engagement and partnerships.

The outgoing CS Public Service, Gender, Senior citizens Affairs and Special programme Prof Margaret Kobia thanked the Heads of Department and the entire Ministry staff for working towards their targets as expressed in the government’s development Agenda.

“I wish the CS Aisha Jumwa and the team the very best as they work to deliver services to our citizens,” said Kobia.

She congratulated President William Ruto for the appointment of CS’s and the team that will be tasked to deliver his agenda.