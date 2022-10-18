I never shot anyone because I don’t own a gun, Aisha Jumwa tells MPs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has reiterated that she does now own a gun and has never been involved in murdering anyone.

Before the National Assembly appointment committee where she was being vetted for the cabinet slot, Jumwa was forced to come clean on the matter after she was implicated in the murder of Michael Ngumbao during a mini poll in Ganda Ward.

“I am clear in my mind that I never shot anyone because I don’t own a gun.I am not a gun holder and I don’t know the names of the guns in this country,” Jumwa said.

Jumwa was charged alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto in 2020 over Ngumbao’s murder.

“There are three witnesses who testified and none mentioned my name.The ballistic done also didn’t link me,so am I innocent until proven guilty,” she said.

This comes hours after Ngumbao applied to drop the murder case against the vocal politician.

The decision to withdraw charges against the former Malindi MP was communicated to a Mombasa court on Tuesday.

“The victim’s family was desirous of having the matter settled out of court considering that the second accused was not the principle offender in this matter,” Senior State Counsel Vivian Kambaga told the High Court.

“The ODPP has received this prayers and it’s being considered at the moment, and we will be able to come back to you with an informed decision and next course of action,” she added.