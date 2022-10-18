Connect with us

Aisha Jumwa addresses the press on October 15, 2019. The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had on Thursday ordered the arrest of Jumwa and six others in connection to a Sh57 million graft at Malindi Constituency Development Fund office/COURTESY

Kenya

Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa says she is worth Sh100mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aisha Jumwa who is also the former Kilifi MP has placed her net worth at Sh100 million.

Jumwa who was the eighth to appear before the 15-member parliamentary vetting committee revealed her worth even as she stated that her pension from being a former Kilifi Member of Parliament was her source of income.

The CS nominee thanked the committee for giving her a fair chance to explain herself and put the records straight.

She also thanked the president for giving her the opportunity to serve in the CS position in the subsequent days to come if at all her Nomination will sail through.

“I want to take this chance to thank the president for nominating me to this office. It is a great honor bestowed on me, the people of Kilifi and the women of this country at large,” she stated, comforting herself before the committee.

Jumwa used the opportunity to narrate her political journey before the committee.

Among those who went before the committee before Jumwa include the nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u who found himself in a tight spot on trying to disentangle himself from a web of controversy that surrounded his 8-year tint at the helm of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Njuguna told the National Assembly appointment committee that he was merely a victim of the criminal justice system in all the corruption allegations against him which he says were aimed at casting aspersions on his integrity.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi raised a question on the award of the currency printing tender to De La Rue company in which taxpayers lost an estimated Sh3 billion.

Njuguna was accused of actively participating in the controversial cancellation of the 2008 tender to print new generation bank notes.

Instead he said that it forced the firm to continue printing the old notes which was a violation of the contract causing losses to the taxpayers.

